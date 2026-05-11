The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

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Xander Patterson's avatar
Xander Patterson
6h

I have visited the CVU sports fields during mud season after a rainy weekend. They seemed great to me. Maybe the coaches should let the athlete get a little muddy rather than practice in parking lots. Those muddy soccer games of my childhood were the most fun anyway.

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