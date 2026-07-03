The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day
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Doesn't anyone 🤙😎 call the 4th of July " Independence Day" anymore ❓❓‼️✌️🤔🎄✌️🤠🌹🌹🌻🌻🦜

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