For the first time since 1976, Hinesburg will not have fireworks this 4th – a soaring price increase put the cost at $20,000 – and the town felt that was too much. But Bristol will be having fireworks on Saturday and Burlington on Friday.

There’s plenty else to do in Hinesburg today and on Saturday to celebrate our 250th birthday.

Fourth of July Schedule:

Friday, July 3 – Hilly Hobble Foot Race

Sign up beforehand at hinesburgrec.com

6 p.m. Hilly Hobble Foot Race check-in begins at Hinesburg Community School

6:30 p.m. 10K Race begins at bottom of Buck Hill Road West and Route 116

7 p.m. 5K Foot Race begins at bottom of Buck Hill Road West and Route 116

7:10 p.m. Kids’ 2K begins at Veteran’s Park, next to the former Good Times Cafe

Saturday, July 4 – July 4th Celebration

10 a.m. Parade assembly begins at bottom of Buck Hill Road West (Route 116 will close at 10:45 a.m.). Register your float online to participate in the parade.

The Grand Marshal is Roger Kohn. The theme is Red, White, Blue & 250th America!

Correction: The Hinesburg Resists group will be celebrating immigrants in this year’s parade and some will be carrying posters of people who’ve made extraordinary contributions to our culture and well-being. Last week we had an incorrect description of their plans.

10:30 a.m. Judging begins

11 a.m. Parade starts at intersection of Route 116 and Buck Hill Road West, travels north through town, turns onto Mechanicsville Road, and ends at the Post Office

11 a.m. Lighthouse Baptist Church distributes water at 90 Mechanicsville Road and in front of Lantman’s during the parade

1 p.m. Ice Cream Social sponsored by the Community Alliance Church (in front of Hinesburg Nursery School on Route 116)

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hinesburgh Public House lawn party and full-service restaurant

Noon-2 p.m. Rough Suspects band with Sean Greenwood will perform at the Town Common

Food vendors: Las Hermosas Tacos and Josh Leggett’s III B’s Ice Cream and treats

Independence Day Stories on our website, hinesburgrecord.org

New Mural at Library

For the last few months, residents have worked with glass artist Terry Zigmund to create a new mural for the Carpenter-Carse Library. On Wednesday the mural was unveiled and it’s a beauty. Check it out by clicking here.

In Praise of the First Amendment

Our editor talks about the importance of a free press, the importance of community journalism and asks for your help in spreading the word on the work being done by the volunteers at The Hinesburg Record. See commentary here.