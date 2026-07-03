The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
1h

Thomas Jefferson :: " Had I to choose between a nation without a free press, or a nation without a government... I would not hesitate to choose the latter ‼️" ✌️🤠🌹🌹🌻🌻🎄

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Bar Cohen's avatar
Bar Cohen
1h

Thank you Geoff and everyone connected to producing the Hinesburg Record. In your short time of taking it from print to digital, it is already becoming an important source of local and timely information. On this occasion of the celebration of our 250th anniversary of our nation, your reminders of the importance of a free press are more important than ever. Thanks again to you and everyone involved with making our little community more informed.

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