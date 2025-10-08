Have Our Priorities Changed?
In two weeks, Hinesburg residents can voice their priorities for police and fire. The 2023 strategic plan for emergency services provides perspective.
Record Staff Report
At 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Town Hall and online Town Manager Todd Odit, Fire Chief Prescott Nadeau and Interim Police Chief Frank Bryan will outline what the two public safety departments can provide with current budgets and what they could provide with additional funding.
The public is invited to share your thoughts. (Click this at the time of the meeting to enter the meeting on Zoom.)
The Record will be doing an in-depth story about the fire and police budgets — and proposals — a week before the meeting, but we thought it would be instructive to examine the Strategic Plan for Public Safety that the town paid a consultant to put together in 2022. (A copy of the report can be downloaded or read below.)
The Center for Governmental Research (CGR) of Rochester, NY, did extensive interviews with “stakeholders”, a public survey and several focus groups to get a sense of what the community wanted with its police and fire departments. The major conclusions:
The police and fire departments are meeting the current level of needs for the community. There are relatively few requests for services each day (about 5 for the police department and 1.5 for the fire department
An overwhelming number of residents expressed that they feel safe in Hinesburg. Most residents also support both the fire department and police departments.
Community concerns mostly focus around inclusion, traffic, adequate staffing and training, the ability of the services to keep up with the anticipated growth, drugs and finances.
The desire for an ambulance service in town is also still prevalent in the community, however, it would require a significant subsidy to operate.
Both the police and fire department have gaps in service because of insufficient staffing to provide full time service.
Town has made key investments in staffing that enable it to respond to the essential needs of the community.
The group also assembled what it thought were the major priorities for future actions:
General Public Safety Focus
Community Conversation on Reconciliation
Support Law Enforcement and Firefighter/EMS (and other municipal employees)
living in Hinesburg
Hire a joint public safety clerk to assist Fire/EMS and Law Enforcement
Consider installing traffic safety features on Route 116 and other primary roads
Develop a public safety dashboard
Explore emergency management position
Consider an Alternative for Animal Control
Fire and EMS Focus
Expand Full Time Staffing and Support Weekend Coverage
Create a community risk reduction program
Enhance the youth firefighter program
Hinesburg Ambulance program would require subsidy
Consider Regionalization of Fire Service
New Fire station in 5 to 10 years
Law Enforcement Focus
Continue working with Richmond on Regionalization
Consider Expanding to 20 Hour a Day Coverage
Develop an “on-Call” process to reduce strain on Chief
Develop alternate uniforms for low threat situations
Continue focus on community events for all officers
Develop process for reviewing policies
Develop an improved mental health response model
The 95-page report is quite detailed and worth looking at to learn of the priorities of 2022. CGR submitted a bid of $76,500 for the work on this study.
What are your thoughts? Do you think the 2022 study matches your priorities?