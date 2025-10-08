Record Staff Report

At 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Town Hall and online Town Manager Todd Odit, Fire Chief Prescott Nadeau and Interim Police Chief Frank Bryan will outline what the two public safety departments can provide with current budgets and what they could provide with additional funding.

The public is invited to share your thoughts. (Click this at the time of the meeting to enter the meeting on Zoom.)

The Record will be doing an in-depth story about the fire and police budgets — and proposals — a week before the meeting, but we thought it would be instructive to examine the Strategic Plan for Public Safety that the town paid a consultant to put together in 2022. (A copy of the report can be downloaded or read below.)

The Center for Governmental Research (CGR) of Rochester, NY, did extensive interviews with “stakeholders”, a public survey and several focus groups to get a sense of what the community wanted with its police and fire departments. The major conclusions:

The police and fire departments are meeting the current level of needs for the community. There are relatively few requests for services each day (about 5 for the police department and 1.5 for the fire department

An overwhelming number of residents expressed that they feel safe in Hinesburg. Most residents also support both the fire department and police departments.

Community concerns mostly focus around inclusion, traffic, adequate staffing and training, the ability of the services to keep up with the anticipated growth, drugs and finances.

The desire for an ambulance service in town is also still prevalent in the community, however, it would require a significant subsidy to operate.

Both the police and fire department have gaps in service because of insufficient staffing to provide full time service.

Town has made key investments in staffing that enable it to respond to the essential needs of the community.

The group also assembled what it thought were the major priorities for future actions:

General Public Safety Focus

Community Conversation on Reconciliation

Support Law Enforcement and Firefighter/EMS (and other municipal employees) living in Hinesburg

Hire a joint public safety clerk to assist Fire/EMS and Law Enforcement

Consider installing traffic safety features on Route 116 and other primary roads

Develop a public safety dashboard

Explore emergency management position

Consider an Alternative for Animal Control



Fire and EMS Focus

Expand Full Time Staffing and Support Weekend Coverage

Create a community risk reduction program

Enhance the youth firefighter program

Hinesburg Ambulance program would require subsidy

Consider Regionalization of Fire Service

New Fire station in 5 to 10 years

Law Enforcement Focus

Continue working with Richmond on Regionalization

Consider Expanding to 20 Hour a Day Coverage

Develop an “on-Call” process to reduce strain on Chief

Develop alternate uniforms for low threat situations

Continue focus on community events for all officers

Develop process for reviewing policies

Develop an improved mental health response model

The 95-page report is quite detailed and worth looking at to learn of the priorities of 2022. CGR submitted a bid of $76,500 for the work on this study.

Hinesburgpublicsafetystratplan 2 22 2.82MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What are your thoughts? Do you think the 2022 study matches your priorities?