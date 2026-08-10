Editor’s note: This is a new regular feature in The Record. We’ll share a historical photo and ask you to guess what it is, where it is or, if it’s a person, who it is. You’ll have a week to guess (or tell us what you know) in the comments below. The following week, we’ll give you the facts. You need to subscribe and log into this platform, Substack, to comment. To subscribe, click the subscribe button in the upper right and enter your email. That’s it. No charge. No fuss.

By Mary Jo Brace

The Record Staff Writer

This building burned down in 1904, but was rebuilt to the same specifications – width, length, height – as the original and in the exact same place and is still standing today.

What building is it? And where is it located?

Comment below. Answers on this post next week.

To see last week’s challenge, click here.