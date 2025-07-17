In 1995, Susan Maguire married me and we built a house on Texas Hill Road. You welcomed us as we brought two boys into that home and allowed our roots to grow deep.

Our boys were growing into young men. We were living the dream.

Fast forward, the dreams are shattered.

But there you were. With a warm meal. A banana bread. A coffee at Parkside. A hug or just a breath on the deck. You have been the hand reaching for Marc and me, in the darkness.

Thank you.

Now, it’s time for me to go quietly into the night. My Jeep is packed for an adventure to whereabouts unknown.

How could I leave the people who love me most? It’s time.

For, If I look for it, it won’t be found. But when I see it, I will know it.

Marc and I are ok. We have each other and we are grateful for you

With love,

Joe Hoeppner