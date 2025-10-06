Hinesburg Fire Department photo

The Record Staff Report

A 63-year-old woman from North Ferrisburgh was killed in a head-on crash on Silver Street Saturday night, Vermont State Police reported. The driver of the other vehicle was pulled from his burning pickup moments before it was fully engulfed in flames.

State Police identified the victim as Lauren Morrill who was heading south in a 2013 Kia Optima at about 7:30 p.m. when it was struck by a Ram 1800 pickup driven by Logan Cody of Shelburne who was headed north but was in the southbound lane.

An unidentified off-duty Milton fireman happened on the scene and pulled Cody from the burning truck just before it became completely engulfed in flames, according to the Hinesburg Fire Department. Cody was taken to UVM Medical Center by Charlotte Rescue; police described his injuries as serious “but non-life-threatening.”

At the time of the crash, Hinesburg Engine 1 was actively engaged at a significant brush fire in Williston but went directly to the scene of the crash. Additionally, two HFD firefighters stationed at the firehouse to provide town coverage during the Williston incident responded immediately to the scene of the crash.

Also responding to the accident were the Monkton, Essex Town and Williston fire departments and Richmond Rescue. After the fire was extinguished, State Police began its investigation which it says is ongoing.

Silver Street was closed to traffic until midnight.

In its Facebook post, the Hinesburg Fire Department wrote: “This was an incredibly tragic scene, and our hearts go out to all those affected. We are deeply grateful to have had personnel in the firehouse available for a rapid response, and we especially commend the courageous bystander/first responder for their actions.”