About Papa Nick’s Restaurant & Pizza

Founded in 1990 by Nick and Voula Zontanos, Papa Nick’s Restaurant & Pizza has been serving homemade comfort food and Greek-inspired classics to the Hinesburg, Vermont, community for more than 30 years.

Nick’s culinary journey began in Greece’s Peloponnesus region, continued through Australia, and eventually led him to Vermont, where he cooked in Greek-owned restaurants before opening his own – first the Heritage Inn in Waterbury, and later Papa Nick’s in Hinesburg.

From day one, Papa Nick’s has been about family, quality, and community. Locals come for favorites like roast turkey dinners, hand-tossed pizzas, fresh seafood platters, and classic Greek salads – all served in a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Nick’s belief still guides us today: good food, made with care, brings people together. Whether you’re here for lunch, dinner, or a special celebration, you’re always family at Papa Nick’s.