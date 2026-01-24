Lake Iroquois. Photo by Cathy Ryan

By Cathy Ryan

Hinesburg Record News Editor

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) is seeking public input on proposed changes to Vermont’s Use of Public Waters Rules. The changes would result in wake boats being banned from Lake Iroquois, and several other lakes in Vermont, where they are currently allowed. ANR will host two hybrid public meetings on Jan. 27 and Feb. 4; people can join in person or online:

Jan. 27, 2026, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. In person: Brandon Town Hall, 49 Center St., Brandon, VT 05733 Online: Join via link or by phone at 802-828-7667, code: 780771711



Feb. 4, 2026, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. In person: VTrans Dill Building, 2178 Airport Road Unit B, Barre, VT 05641 Online: Join via link or by phone at 802-828-7667, code: 684567032



The public is welcome to provide feedback during these meetings or through written comments using this online form. Public comments are due by Feb. 20, 2026, at 4:30 p.m.

“The Use of Public Waters Rules protects the uses and natural resource values of all public waters for this and future generations,” said Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Misty Sinsigalli. “The proposed changes clarify new wakesports regulations and update language on topics such as petition review. We invite members of the public to share their comments on these proposed changes.”

Currently, wake boats are allowed on 30 Vermont lakes. If the proposed rule changes are adopted, that will drop to 18 lakes.

One of the proposed changes is to update the definition of a wakesports zone from an area that has 50 acres of lake that is at least 500 feet from shore on all sides and least 20 feet deep, to an area that has at least 100 acres of lake that is at least 500 feet from shore on all sides and least 20 feet deep, which would remove Lake Iroquois from the wakesports eligibility list. This PDF from ANR summarizes the changes:

Summaryofupwchanges2025rulemaking 139KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

What’s the issue with wake boats?

Wakesports (specifically the wake boats used for the sport) are of concern primarily for two reasons: the ballast tanks on the boats can transfer invasive species from one lake to another; and the boats produce much larger waves (wakes) than typical motorboats, which can affect other lake users and affect the shoreline (particularly birds that nest on the shoreline).

Hinesburg resident Pat Suozzi submitted a letter to The Record in June, which summarizes some of the issues. You can read the letter here.

Download