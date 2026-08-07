The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day
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The article says that no money 💰🤑 has been raised for the AstroTurf yet, but hasn't the owner of the Healthy Living Store 🏪 pledged over $$ 1 million dollars 💵💵❓❓👋🐻

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