(Editor’s note: This is a copy of the full statement made to the selectboard on Aug. 5, 2026.)

By Adam Bunting

Superintendent of CVSD

Dear Hinesburg Community,

I have remained relatively quiet in recent weeks about the proposed turf field at CVU. In that silence, I believe I have allowed others to attribute positions or motives to me that are not accurate.

I am not writing on behalf of the CVSD board. I am speaking solely for myself, as an educator who has had the privilege of serving this community for more than 25 years.

Part of the reason for my silence has been my own discomfort and uncertainty. I was initially enthusiastic about the proposed gift and the opportunities it could create for our students and broader community, and I assumed others would share that enthusiasm. As I learned more about PFAS, in part because of the advocacy of Responsible Growth Hinesburg, I became increasingly concerned and more aware of the questions that needed to be answered.

I love this community, and I love our kids. The last thing I want is to contribute to harming either. I also believe that our shared care for this community can help us find a responsible path forward.

Despite a recent comment from a Hinesburg resident that the community merely “tolerates” CVU, I believe the school contributes meaningfully to an already vibrant town. Nearly 1,300 students and approximately 400 faculty and staff engage in learning and work at CVU each day. The school also has longstanding relationships with the community through local partnerships, programs, events, and shared spaces. I remain proud of those relationships and hopeful that they can continue to grow.

In the years I have worked in this community, I have tried to build trust, sometimes successfully and sometimes imperfectly. What I believe I have consistently tried to be is authentic, thoughtful, and committed to doing what is best for students and the community.

There are certainly things I could have done better or differently throughout this process, and I continue to reflect on those lessons. At the same time, I take exception to allegations that CVSD intentionally withheld information or attempted to conceal its actions. It is easy to assume the worst about another person’s decisions and then construct a narrative around those assumptions. It is also one of the quickest ways to polarize a community and make productive dialogue more difficult.

It is my hope that Responsible Growth Hinesburg will extend to us the same generosity of interpretation that we should extend to them. The petitions presented to the District offer one example. They have frequently been described as containing nearly 1,000 signatures from Hinesburg residents. Our review identified 122 duplicate names and 341 signatures from individuals identified as Hinesburg residents.

I could interpret those discrepancies as an effort to misrepresent the level of support. I do not.

Instead, I believe the petitions were presented in good faith. There were three separate petitions, and some individuals signed more than one. I do not presume bad intent, and I hope others will extend that same presumption of good faith to the District, the board, and me.

The preliminary term sheet referenced in the Gift Agreement is another example. It was not a final agreement to build or accept a turf field. It was a preliminary roadmap identifying the topics the parties expected to explore and negotiate before any definitive agreement could be brought forward.

I understood the term sheet to be a standard preliminary negotiating document, particularly because it was publicly known that the District and donor group were exploring and negotiating a possible agreement. I recognize that others may view the document differently, particularly in hindsight. I also understand that making more information available earlier may have helped build greater confidence in the process. That is a fair lesson for me to carry forward. But it is not accurate to characterize the term sheet as a secret agreement approving the project or as evidence of an intentional effort to deceive the public.

We may not always agree, but I believe most people involved in this conversation are motivated by a sincere desire to protect and strengthen our community.

So, where do I stand?

I believe a turf field in the Northeast can provide significantly greater access and opportunity for students. It could expand playing and practice time, reduce cancellations, support a wider range of school and community activities, and create a more consistent and reliable surface than our current fields.

At the same time, I believe we have a responsibility to ensure that any field we accept reflects our community’s values and our commitment to environmental and human health. Just as the proposed field in South Burlington has been presented as a new standard for environmental and human-health protections, ours should be held to an equally high standard.

Part of the reason I was eager to have the Gift Agreement released as soon as it was signed was so you could see that CVSD retains control over the selection of the manufacturer. We should be able to state proudly, and support with evidence, that the field contains no intentionally added PFAS; that it includes strong systems for limiting the migration of microplastics and responsibly managing runoff; and that we have used our purchasing power to push manufacturers toward safer products, greater transparency, and stronger regulation.

To me, that is the path toward compromise and toward a meaningful win for our entire community: greater opportunities for students, stronger environmental protections, and a project shaped and improved by public engagement.

To the residents of Hinesburg, particularly those who have invested significant time and energy in pushing this project toward greater safety: We have heard you. Your advocacy has influenced this process, and we will continue to listen.

I remain hopeful that we can move forward with care, humility, and a shared commitment to the community we all value.