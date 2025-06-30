School is out, summer keeps threatening to appear (from hot to cold, no?) and Fourth of July is upon us. Big doings noted below for the Hinesburg festivities including the annual Parade with the theme “Under the Sea.” (Though rumor has it that one group is doing a slightly different interpretation: “Under the C” (as in Constitution.) Enjoy yourselves, be safe and remember all the people who’ve done so much to make our community and our country such a joyous and safe place to be.

And don’t forget to check your mailbox for the July Issue of The Record. Our next printed issue will appear in late August. Let us know if you have news or events for The Record Weekly update by emailing editor@hinesburgrecord.org.

And scroll to the bottom for the latest What the Heck? contest.

Latest News

Fourth of July — Nothing like the Fourth of July to get us into the summer spirit. Lots of doings this year in Hinesburg, including a 10k run, fireworks, food and the parade. This year’s theme is Under the Sea. The Parade Grand Marshall is Randy Thompson. Read the full details here. (And let us know if we missed an event and we’ll update here.)

Our summer intern, Chelsea Burton, wrote a story about a fascinating business right here in town. The origins of Erin and Christopher Allan’s company, Earth Pigments, began in Arizona. But Erin’s long love for this area brought them back and they now sell natural pigments for painters and contractors all over the country. In the simplest definition, earth pigments are colorants in dry powder form derived from naturally colored soils, rocks and minerals – think red clay, for example. Read the full story here.

Summer Photo Contest — Do you like taking photos? We’d like to see your best “Summer in Hinesburg” photo. We will publish the three best. We’ll have some prizes, too. Send your photo with your name, phone number and any identification of people in the photo to editor@hinesburgrecord.org. Send your photo anytime (a limit of three entries per person) but last entries must be sent by August 10.

Hinesburg’s Bill Schubart has an all-encompassing thought-piece about how the Legislature and the governor need to be taking action on some real bread-and-butter issues that they are ignoring. Read his commentary here.

Oral Histories — We have started working on our Oral Histories Project and we want your story! Start with a photo: find an old photo (or a recent one) that has meaning AND a story. The photo can be of an event, a milestone, or a time gone by; it can be a photo of you or an ancestor, an old building or even an action shot of you or a family member scoring the winning goal or run. Can you tell us a story about the photo? We’ll come and record you telling it. If you’re interested, email: editor@hinesburgrecord.orgRead the full story here.

Monday, 7-8 p.m., in person (Monkton Town Hall) or Zoom (link here) for discussion of the water quality in area streams and lakes.

Wednesday, 10:30 - noon, Carpenter-Carse Library, join the fun at Bike Day at the library and bring your bikes to decorate for the July 4th parade. Refreshments provided.

Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m., United Church of Hinesburg, Friends of Families hosts a playgroup for children up to the age of 5.

Thursday, 6 pm, Hinesburg Community School, Hilly Hobble 10kFoot Race registration begins; race starts at 6:30 p.m.

July 4th Friday, 10 am - Parade assembly begins at bottom of Buck Hill Rd. West & Rte. 116. Register your float or organization at http://www.hinesburgrec.com Judging begins at 10:30 am - don't miss out! Note that Route 116 is closed 10:45 - 11:45 a.m. Parade starts at bottom of Buck Hill Rd. West & Rte. 116, follows through village, turning onto Mechanicsville Rd., ending at Post Office.

12- 3pm - Hinesburgh Public House's Lawn Party.

6:30-9 pm Vachsean will perform at HCS gazebo followed by the fireworks at dusk! (Please note, there is NO rain date this year.) Assorted food vendors.

Full Calendar here.

What the Heck?

Guess the meaning of the photo below and your name will be entered in a drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day July 4, 2025. (mailto:email@hinesburgrecord.org) Click here to email us a guess! (You may get a pop-up, click ALLOW.)

Sponsored by: