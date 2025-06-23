Summer is finally upon us. After one of the wettest springs of memory, we appreciate the heat — and sunshine. So do our gardens. A reminder that the July/August edition will be coming out this week and you should see it in your mailbox Thursday or Friday. Our next printed edition will be the September issue which comes out August 28.

Selectboard controversy — Several Hinesburg residents have raised concerns about the Fire Impact Fees charged for permitting a new building or subdivision. The original town ordinance assigned the fees for a new fire station and equipment but now that the fire station is on hold, and a new ordinance regarding the fees have been passed, a few residents are wondering whether the original fees should be returned. Read the full story here.

Fourth of July — Nothing like the Fourth of July to get us into the summer spirit. Lots of doings this year in Hinesburg, including a 10k run, fireworks, food and the parade. This year’s theme is Under the Sea. The Parade Grand Marshall is Randy Thompson. Read the full details here. (And let us know if we missed an event and we’ll update here.)

Photo Contest — Do you like taking photos? We’d like to see your best “Summer in Hinesburg” photo. We will publish the three best. We’ll have some prizes, too. Send your photo with your name, phone number and any identification of people in the photo to editor@hinesburgrecord.org. Send your photo anytime (a limit of three entries per person) but last entries must be sent by August 10.

Oral Histories — We have started working on our Oral Histories Project and we want your story! Start with a photo: find an old photo (or a recent one) that has meaning AND a story. The photo can be of an event, a milestone, or a time gone by; it can be a photo of you or an ancestor, an old building or even an action shot of you or a family member scoring the winning goal or run. Can you tell us a story about the photo? We’ll come and record you telling it. If you’re interested, email: editor@hinesburgrecord.org Read the full story here.

Tuesday, 9-10:30 a.m., Weekly Storytime for young children at the Carpenter-Carse Library.

Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., The Fungi Walk. This special, free walk hosted by the Hinesburg Conservation Commission will feature an expert in identifying fungi (and we all know this has been a great spring for fungi!) Click here for details and signup.

Thursday, 9-10 a.m., Tai Chi for Seniors. This is a free class, but you need to sign up here.

What the heck is this? Guess correctly and your name will be entered in a drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day June 27, 2025. (mailto:email@hinesburgrecord.org) If nobody guesses right, ALL submissions, even wrong ones, will be entered into the drawing. Click here to email us a guess! (You may get a pop-up, click ALLOW.)

