Vermont Smoke & Cure is on a tear: In April and May it gained new distribution contracts with Walmart, Costco, Kroger and Giant that mean the Hinesburg’s company’s natural meat sticks are now in stores across the nation. The company has been preparing for this and new hiring is underway. A look behind the scenes at a company that prides itself on quality and natural products. (And a taste test). Full story, click here.

Hinesburg’s Green Up Day was a success despite the cold temperatures and soggy skies. A look at the organizers of the annual event led by State Rep. Phil Pouech and friends. Full Story, click here.

Carpenter-Carse Library has a new director. Jill Andersen served as Interim Director twice and feels ready for the job. Staff and the board are excited about her new position and she has big plans ahead. Full story, click here.

The June Record is Out! Each month we send the printed paper to every Hinesburg household on the last Wednesday (usually) of the month. In case you haven’t gotten your copy, Click here for a pdf of the issue.

The Hinesburg Record is a non-profit run by a handful of volunteers who get a printed paper to 2,200 Hinesburg households each month (except July and December) and a Weekly newsletter to 860 interested souls. We are striving to improve what you get but we need you to help in these areas:

DONATIONS: While the paper gets a few grants and advertisements, contributions help balance our tiny budget. NOW a kind soul has pledged $2,500 but have asked us to match it first. Can you donate a few dollars? Click here for more.

WRITERS: With an award-winning journalist now the volunteer Managing Editor, the paper is looking to expand what it covers. Do you like to write? Are there people, businesses, issues you want to write about? Contact Geoffrey Gevalt; he needs you. (And click ALLOW when a message pops up after you click the link.)

STORIES: We are happy to announce (more next week) that UVM’s Community News Service is supplying a grant to pay for a graduate to help with a new feature: Oral Histories. We are looking for Hinesburg residents — young, old; newcomers, natives; artists and store clerks; students and retirees — to tell us a story about an photograph of someone or something important to you. We’ll come record you telling the story and publish it here. And if you’re feeling shy but you know someone who has a great story, let us know. Contact Geoffrey Gevalt. (And click ALLOW when a message pops up after you click the link.)

Fungi Walk Sign-Up

Some fungi are decomposers, but did you know that they can also eat plastic, clean up oil spills, hunt for prey, and enable trees to talk to each other?

On this June 25th walk (6-8 pm) hosted by the Hinesburg Conservation Commission, join mycology educator, macro photographer, and author Meg Madden, to learn more about the lives of these fascinating organisms. We will explore the woods and talk about the mushrooms we find along the way including what they are and how to identify them.

Meg will also discuss the importance of community science, how you can contribute to Vermont's growing database of fungi species on iNaturalist, and share tips and tricks for taking scientific grade mushroom photos.

Wear comfortable walking shoes, weather-appropriate clothing, and bring your questions and curiosity! A smartphone equipped with the iNaturalist app is a plus, but not required. The walk is free but registration is required. Please sign up at https://bit.ly/fungi-walk Details about where and when to meet will be sent to you a few days before the walk.

The Record’s comprehensive, interactive calendar for this month can be found on Google, by clicking here. Highlights:

Monday June 2, 1 pm — Meet up for Seniors at Carpenter-Carse Library community room; conversation, storytelling, laughter.

Tuesday, June 3, 7:00 pm — Development Review Board Meeting, Town Hall.

Wednesday, June 4, 9 a.m. — Tai Chi for Seniors at St. Jude’s Church. Register here.

Cassandra Bourgeois was one of 23 who guessed last week’s “Lucy in the Skies with Diamonds” correctly.

Here is this week’s contest:

What the heck is this? Guess correctly and enter drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day June 6, 2025. (mailto:email@hinesburgrecord.org) If nobody guesses right, ALL submissions, even wrong ones, will be entered into the drawing. Click here to email us a guess! (Click ALLOW in pop-up that follows.

