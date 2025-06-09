The Latest

ORAL HISTORIES: We are happy to announce (more next week) that UVM’s Community News Service has provided The Record with a grant to pay for our Intern, Chelsea Burton, to help us this summer collect spoken-word stories about life in Hinesburg — past and present. We are calling them Oral Histories because our intention is to get Hinesburg residents — young or old, newcomers or natives — to dig through and find a picture which has a story. The tale can be about when you were young or about a relative or a Hinesburg building long gone; it can be about what you did a week ago or a goal your scored in soccer. No matter. We just want some interesting stories with compelling pictures.

And here’s the fun part: You don’t have to do anything but dig out a photo and tell us the story. We’ll come to your house or your business or meet you somewhere convenient (we may even buy you coffee) and we’ll record you telling the story. We’ll edit the recording, send it back to you for double-checking and then we’ll run the story — audio, transcript, the photo and a photo of you on this website and the transcript and photos in the monthly Record.

Interested? Please reach out to The Record’s Managing Editor, Geoffrey Gevalt at editor@hinesburgrecord.org. (If you click that, click ALLOW on the pop-up to follow through with an email.) Or, leave him a message at 802-324-9537 and he or Chelsea will be in touch.

THANKS!

The Hinesburg Selectboard met Wednesday, June 4, and passed a number of items and, interestingly, heard no public testimony regarding the upcoming water and sewer rate increases. Read the full story here.

The June Record is Out! Each month we send the printed paper to every Hinesburg household on the last Wednesday (usually) of the month. In case you haven’t gotten your copy, Click here for a pdf of the issue.

Vermont Smoke & Cure is on the rise: This spring it signed new distribution contracts with Walmart, Costco, Kroger and Giant which means the Hinesburg’s company’s natural meat sticks are now in stores across the nation. New hiring is underway. A look behind the scenes at a company that prides itself on quality and natural products. (And a taste test). Full story, click here.

Carpenter-Carse Library has a new director. Jill Andersen served as Interim Director twice and feels ready for the job. Staff and the board are excited about her new position and she has big plans ahead. Full story, click here.

More stories on our new website.

