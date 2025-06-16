Summer begins on Saturday but the biggest question is … will it rain? At this writing — maybe. But for all of you wondering, yes it has rained every weekend since March 22-23 (when it snowed) according to Peter Kvietkauskas, weatherman for WCAX. Even this last weekend had a little rain, but, mercifully, it was in the middle of the night. Kvietkauskas says the last completely dry weekend was, gulp, Dec. 14-15. Here’s hoping we don’t make it 27 weeks in a row.

Latest News

There was a good turnout for Saturday’s LGBTQ+ celebration at Hinesburg Community School that was sponsored by CSVD. Bill Lippert, our former State Representative, has a nice story on the event, parade and festivities — and the importance of supporting LGBTQ+ youth — in the July/August printed Record. The paper will be coming to you a day late because it is printed in Canada and Monday is a holiday there.

The Act 250 1b Exemption was approved by the Selectboard after the Planning Commission suggested this will help designate certain areas of Town to be exempt from Act 250, as required by the new Act 181 which passed last year. Read the full story of the Selectboard’s June 4 meeting by Record staffer Lynn Monty right here.

Say what you will about the doings in Washington, but the Hinesburg Affordable Housing Committee notes that the “Big Beautiful Bill” as the GOP is calling it guts support for affordable housing which will have a huge impact on efforts in town to provide housing that people can afford. As any business in town will tell you (and all the signs outside their doors attest) one of the biggest obstacles to hiring is affordable housing. Read the full story here.

The Record has received a generous grant from the University of Vermont to gather and publish your stories as part of our Oral Histories Project. We are asking Hinesburg residents — young and less-young, newcomers and legacy family members — to share a story about your life in Hinesburg. To make it easy for you, we want you to choose a photo that means something to you and about which you can tell a story. We’ll record you and take care of the rest. We might even buy you coffee. Read the full story here.

The Hinesburg Selectboard meets on Wednesday June 18 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall or on Zoom (click link here at time of meeting). A busy agenda, that includes discussion of a lease/purchase agreement for a new water transmission line from the well drilled at Haystack Crossing, can be found here.

Saturday, the first day of summer, marks the last day that Lincoln Hill Botanical Gardens will be open to the public. Opens at 9:30. More info: https://www.lincolnhillbotanicalgardens.com

Also on Saturday, A Make Music Day celebration at the Carpenter-Carse Library (outside if weather permits), 1-3 p.m. Join the SongFarmers for an acoustic jam to celebrate the Summer Solstice and International Make Music Day. Everyone is invited to come and listen or participate as they wish. Email alex@carpentercarse.org with questions.

Read the full calendar here. Or click on the image below.

What the Heck?

What the heck is this? Guess correctly and enter drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day June 20, 2025. (mailto:email@hinesburgrecord.org) If nobody guesses right, ALL submissions, even wrong ones, will be entered into the drawing. Click here to email us a guess! (You may get a pop-up, click ALLOW.)

Sponsored by:

Bob Thiefels was last week’s winner: “hotelephone” and was awarded a free pet wellness visit to Animal Hospital of Hinesburg.