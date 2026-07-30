Editor’s Note: This is a rolling list of events that are upcoming in the Hinesburg area. We will update with new events as they come in at the top of this post so check back on a regular basis.

Celebration of Life for Dennis Willmott

A Celebration of Life for jazz guitarist Dennis Willmott will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Meach Cove Farm at 291 Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne. Carpooling is advised.

Dennis was an accomplished guitarist who played with many local and national musicians and was extremely generous in supporting others.