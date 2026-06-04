The Hinesburg Record

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Allison Beach's avatar
Allison Beach
9h

I look forward to hearing more about your journey. Thank you for sharing with us. It is just what I needed to hear this morning.

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
10h

Dylan Thomas : " Do not go quietly into the night 😔🌉. RAGE 🤬 rage against the dying of the light 🕯️‼️"

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