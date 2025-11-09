My Story: Hinesburg's Bruce Schulman Talks About Painting

The Record Staff

The My Story feature is intended to celebrate Hinesburg residents as they talk about their lives by focusing on a single photograph that is important to them. Usually we present it with audio and transcript, the photograph and a fresh photo of the person speaking.

Hinesburg musician and artist John Penoyar has taken a different approach with his interview of Bruce Schulman; He created this digital story – audio, photographs and music – and we hope you enjoy learning more about Bruce in this format. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

For those who wish to read along, the transcript is below. Just click download to open or download to your computer.