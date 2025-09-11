The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

NOFA-VT Hosts Pizza Party at Trillium Hill Farm

Dozens turned out to connect, learn about organic farming and tour Trillium Hill Farm
Sep 11, 2025
It was a warm, pleasant evening Wednesday as the young and the not-so young, families and visitors from other towns converged on Trillium Hill Farm for a NOFA-VT sponsored pizza bash. Speakers talked about the value of organic farming, the efforts of NOFA to provide support for farmers hurt by floods — and then drought. James Donegan and Sara Armstrong, owners of Trillium, talked about their 20 years in business, introduced staff and took folks on a tour of their greenhouses and trails.

The Record was there to capture some of the sights and sounds. Enjoy.

