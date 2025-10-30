The Hinesburg Record

The CVU Buccaneers Youth Football 5/6 Team Gets Ready

Fifth and sixth graders on the youth team -- including one girl -- practiced this week to get ready for its State Championship Game on Sunday
Oct 30, 2025
Transcript

The sun had set, the dampness of the night settled in on the field as Coach Buck Humphries and his coaching team exhorted the fifth and sixth grade boys (and one girl) to listen up, practice hard and get ready for their youth championship game at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Maple Street Park in Essex Junction. They’ll be playing their counterparts from St. Albans.

The Hinesburg Record joined them for a bit to capture the sounds and sights of kids having fun and coaches keeping the team focused as the day was ending. We thought you might like a glimpse.

