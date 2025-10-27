Hanging on. Photo by gg.

Record Staff report

The sometimes gloomy wet weather of this past week brought a little good news at least: the state Department of Parks and Recreation has lifted our month-long, statewide ban on outdoor fires. We had at least an inch of rain over the past few days and state officials say that – and the rain we’ve gotten previously this month – is enough to make the forests less flammable. Be careful. And check with the Hinesburg Fire Department if you want to do an outdoor burn.

And now the news:

DRB approves three new developments

Big news: the Development Review Board gave final approval to three projects that will lead to 126 new housing units including 54 units of ‘affordable’ housing. Given the direction the town has taken over the last 10 years, this is good news. Housing is hard to find and expensive. And, as participants in last week’s DRB meeting attested, the town needs to expand its tax base and generate more income to pay for the costs of bringing its water and sewer system up to grade and capacity.

The three projects are the second phase of the Hinesburg Center development adjacent to the Kinney development and Creekside; a portion of the Windy Ridge project on the east side of Route 116 which is largely affordable housing, and the next phase of the Tractor Road project off Mechanicsville Road. Full story here.

And speaking of water …

Important bond vote on Nov. 4

Two bond issues are on the ballot Tuesday, Nov. 4. The Record has put together a comprehensive look at the two issues – and why they’re important. One bond issue will help fund repair of three bridges: two on Beecher Hill Road were washed out in the July 2024 floods; the other, on Hollow Road, will fix long-term deterioration.

The other bond issue will allow the town to complete work on the transmission line from the new well and set up generator backup for the water system in the event of a power failure. Advocates say both are vital. Full story here.

Vermont Supreme Court comes to CVU

The Vermont Supreme Court presided in the CVU auditorium last week and students and faculty got to hear oral arguments in three cases. The students – and teachers – were wowed. Full story, click here.

Reminder: Wear Orange in the Woods

Hunting season has begun. If you are out in the woods – any woods – wear bright orange for visibility. Also, much of the Hinesburg Town Forest and LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest will be open to hunting but closed to hiking, biking and riding from through Sunday, Dec. 14. Full story and map here.

CVU Girls XC team dominates again

And the boys didn’t do too bad either. Both of CVU’s cross country running teams took the State Championships on Saturday. The girls won for the fourth year in a row and the boys finally topped the Hilltoppers of St. Johnsbury Academy who had won the title themselves for four years in a row. Next up? The New Englands – to be held on the State Championship course at Thetford – which the girls have won two years in a row. A three-peat in the works? Full story (and other CVU sports results which we will update this week), click here.

Turf field or no turf field?

The wet weather – and soggy fields – forced the CVU girls field hockey team to prepare for the playoffs indoors in Shelburne last week and to play its game against St. Johnsbury on the turf field at Burlington High School on Saturday. (CVU won, 9-1.) The soccer teams also switched venues to the Burlington turf field as well.

And this reminds us of the renewed efforts to install a turf field at CVU which a Shelburne businessman is proposing. Details are sketchy, but the CVSD board and officials seem to be warm to the idea – provided that installation and maintenance is funded privately.

Hinesburg resident Jennifer Decker, however, has a different take on it; she is dead set against it and makes the case that the materials are hazardous to the environment and the field itself causes injuries. Read her letter here.

Hear your neighbors tell a story

Be sure to listen to one of our My Story series, which features Hinesburg residents telling a tale about a memorable personal photograph. Kate Schubart will share her story this Thursday here and in the November issue of The Record.

And yes, the end is coming …

The November issue of The Hinesburg Record will publish on Thursday. It is our penultimate issue. The last printed issue will be published Dec. 11. Then we will be all-digital, all-the-time. Look for the paper in your mailbox. And don’t forget to subscribe to our site by clicking the button below (or send an email to editor@hinesburgrecord.org or call 802-482-5625 and we’ll sign you up) so you don’t miss a single issue of Monday’s The Weekly Record. And don’t forget to explore the site during the week; we update it as news comes in.

Hats off to the Hinesburg police department

On Oct. 15 we were driving south on North Road at 40 miles an hour when a dark Ford Fusion passed us so fast our car shook. Looking in the rear view mirror there was a Hinesburg Police Department cruiser bearing down but far less quickly. It turns out this was the first of two police encounters with the alleged driver, Patrick Cota, 32, of Bristol, but both times, HPD called off the pursuit so as to not risk the lives of other drivers. Thank you. Because on North Road the car was clocked at “100+ miles per hour.” Police ask you to give them a call at 802-482-3397 if you see Mr. Cota or his car.

Hats off to the Hinesburg Fire Department

The Hinesburg Firefighters Association is holding its annual Fall Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. The department will be collecting food and money donations at the fire station and at the firetruck outside Lantman’s that day. For a list of the most needed items, click here.

Further, the association is collecting winter gear for children birth to adult size from now until Friday, Nov. 14. The department is looking to collect jackets, snow pants, hats, mittens, warm socks and boots of all sizes; they can be used but should be in good condition. Donations can be dropped off at the fire station Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Just ring the doorbell and someone will come meet you. If they are on a call and the weather is good, you can drop them by the door.

This distribution of the winter gear will be Saturday, Nov. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. If you or any family members or friends need warm winter gear stop by and check out the items. You do not need to live in Hinesburg to get clothing and all is free.

Upcoming

During the week

Various CVU athletic teams will be participating in playoff games this week into the weekend. We will update as best we can so check the site at various times. We will post something Monday once we know the times, venues and opponents and will then follow with results.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Yep. Turn your clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday night. We’re going back to Daylight Standard Time. While we may lament that it’s getting dark so early, at least we get an extra hour of sleep.

Sunday, Nov. 2

Join Lewis Creek Association for a multi-part “Ahead of the Storm” tour of Hinesburg on both public and private land. Learn more about how we can best manage water to mimic natural processes, clean up our stormwater runoff, improve water quality in our rivers and lakes, and become more flood resilient. Meet at Hinesburg United Church Parish Hall at 1:30. Event will include presentation as well as tour of marsh restoration project behind the church, Silver Street rain garden and the Beecher Hill Road creek restoration project. Click here for more.

