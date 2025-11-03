Don’t forget to vote on Tuesday.

Two important bond issues on ballot Nov. 4

Advocates of the two bond issues up for your vote on Tuesday say both are vital for the town’s future. (Support letters here.)

One bond issue will help fund repair of three bridges: two on Beecher Hill Road that were washed out in the July 2024 floods; the other, on Hollow Road, will fix long-term deterioration. The town will end up paying for only a small percentage of the Beecher Hill Road bridges considering federal and state grants that are expected.

The other bond issue will allow the town to complete work on the transmission line from the new well and pay for generators to ensure a dependable supply of water in the future. Most of the cost of this work will be recouped once approved housing development comes on line. Full story here.

CVU teams win state championships

Our high school sports teams have done well this fall. ( Full story here.)

On Saturday the girls soccer team took an unprecedented 22nd state championship with a solid 5-2 win over Colchester. The girls field hockey and the boys soccer teams came up short in the finals; the boys in a 0-1, double-overtime loss to top-seeded Burr & Burton. Regardless, they both had fine regular seasons.

Earlier last month, the girls and boys cross country running teams won their respective state championships; the girls won for the fourth year in a row and next week will try for a third win in a row at the New England cross country championships.

In mid-October, the CVU girls golf team won the state championship for the third year in a row. Rylee Makay led the way for CVU, shooting an 84 and earning medalist honors. Stella Rakochy came in just behind with a 92 to round of the team’s two top scorers. CVU finished with a score of 176 for the top spot.

And speaking of CVU …

CVU students say cellphone ban affecting their school lives

A student journalist analyzed the results of 300 returned surveys asking how the new ban on cellphones in the high school building had affected them. The majority said it had a significant effect and explained why. Full Story, and a copy of the student paper The Hawk’s Nest, click here.

Reminder: Wear Orange in the Woods

Hunting season has begun. If you are out in the woods – any woods – wear bright orange for visibility. Also, much of the Hinesburg Town Forest and LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest will be open to hunting but closed to hiking, biking and riding from through Sunday, Dec. 14. Full story and map here.

My Story: Kate Schubart tells how ringing a church bell brought her closer to the community

Have a listen to Kate’s story here as she tells what it was like to ring the United Church bell on the anniversary of Paul Revere’s ride. To hear other residents’ stories, click My Story. The series features residents telling a tale about a memorable personal photograph. More stories are in the works and if you have some interest in telling us a story, email editor@hinesburgrecord.org and we’ll be in touch. It’s fun, it’s easy and it will help us all learn something new about our neighbors.

The November print issue is out!

The November issue of The Hinesburg Record was published on Thursday. It is our penultimate issue. The last printed issue will be published Dec. 11. Then we will be all-digital, all-the-time.

Upcoming

Monday

Senior Meet-up will be convening at 1 p.m. at the United Church Parish Hall while the library undertakes some renovations next week.

Tuesday

The Development Review Board will take final action on several large developments at its regular meeting, 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Wednesday

The selectboard will meet at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Agenda 11 5 25 316KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

