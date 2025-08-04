The summer begins its wane this week: the corn will soon come in, firewood is piled in the drive, Addison County Field Days are over, the final Hinesburg Summer Concert is this week and our kids are starting to think (worry? dread? grow excited?) about the resumption of school.

Haze returns: The Canadian haze has returned. Smoke and particulants from forest fires to our north and north west are giving us spectacular sunsets but … are also posing health threats, particularly for those with health issues and certain occupations. On Monday, the National Weather Service again warned that people “in sensitive groups” — elderly, those with lung and other health issues, young children and those working outside — may experience adverse health effects. So take it easy. For up-to-date readings of Hinesburg’s air quality throughout the week, click here.

Fair Days: We know a lot of you made the trek to New Haven to experience the Addison County Field Days — there were a few Hinesburg participants in the mix — with its six-horse teams, tractor pulls, blue-ribbon cucumbers and food you love but eat only once a year. If you missed it, there are other Vermont fairs coming up. The next one is the Vermont State Fair in Rutland (Aug. 12-16) which kicks off with a rodeo Tuesday night, August 12. For full schedule of Vermont fairs, click here.

Oral Histories: We have completed five stories told by local residents that we’ll begin sharing with you in September. The idea is for you to choose a memorable photo — of yourself or a relative or ancestor — and tell a story about your experience or your connection with the photo. Do you have a story to tell? (Yes.) We’d love to hear it. Full details here. Or email Geoffrey Gevalt.

Summer Fun Photos: We know that you’ve taken gobs of photos this summer of fun you’ve been having. We’d love to see them and we’ll publish the best. Send one or two of your best summer shots to editor@hinesburgrecord.org; include your name and telephone. THANKS!

In case you missed it, the Hinesburg Selectboard had a short meeting on the 16th and approved our new tax rates based on the recent reappraisal. For most, the tax bill should remain the same, unless your home’s valuation was greater than the 86 percent increase in the grand list. So you’ll have to do the math on your own. For full story, click here.

Monday: Elders and sort-of elders have their weekly gathering from 1-2:30 at the Carpenter-Carse Library. Informal gathering and storytelling. SPECIAL TODAY: The Record will be on hand to record anyone’s photo-centered Oral Histories. Come with your photo!

Wednesday, Concert in the Park (the shell behind Hinesburg Community School), 6:30 p.m. This is the final concert of the season and features the Hinesburg Community Band led by Rufus Patrick. Don’t miss it!

Full Calendar

What the Heck?

What the heck is this? Guess the meaning of the photo below and your name will be entered in a drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day August 8, 2025. Click here to email us a guess! (You may get a pop-up, click ALLOW.)

Sponsored by: Sidepony Boutique located in Unit #1 in the Mechanicsville Road mini-mall.

For last week’s winner, click here.