Serving the Hinesburg Community Since 1987.

The Hinesburg Record is published by the Hinesburg Record Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation (EIN 03-0316330). Most of the work of publishing The Record – writing, editing, photography, advertising sales, design, layout, and distribution – is done on a volunteer basis. The Record was founded in 1987 by June Giroux and Frankie Birdsall, as a mimeographed newsletter. Although we’ve grown over the years, we’ve never changed our basic mission: To chronicle Hinesburg news and events for local residents.

The Hinesburg Record is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation operated exclusively for educational and charitable purposes. Primary activities are to produce, print and distribute, for free, the monthly printed paper to all 2250 Hinesburg mailboxes, the weekly Latest News newsletter and this its online presence.

We provide articles that inform and educate our readers on current events, information on local government, sports, volunteer opportunities, arts and entertainment. We promote events, recognize achievements, provide a forum for the free exchange of views and present information in a fair and accurate manner that is a reflection of the diversity of the backgrounds, goals and interests of our readers.

Having no full-time writers, we encourage community participation in writing and submitting articles about their organizations and upcoming events. We work with students at UVM’s Community News, Champlain Valley Union High School and the Hinesburg Community School, providing them the chance to write, design and see their work in print.

For details on our policies for Editorial Independence, Financial Transparency and Conflict of Interest, click here.

Our Board of Directors

Ginny Roberts, Chair

Dotty Schnure, Board Secretary

Richard Watts, Treasurer

Tom Giroux

Our Staff

Mary Jo Brace, Finance Officer, Circulation.

Geoffrey Gevalt, Managing Editor.

Kevin Lewis, President, Production and Ad Coordinator; 802-999-2410

Cathy Ryan, Content Editor.

Laurie Wedge, Secretary, Proofreader.

Join Us!

We would love to have more volunteer writers, editors and photographers. Like living in Hinesburg? Looking for some community involvement? Drop us a line at information@hinesburgrecord.org