Hinesburg’s Fourth of July celebrations got off to a soggy start when the 10k race Thursday evening got delayed, then started, then cancelled because of lightening. But a little rain never bothered a long-distance runner, so many of the 10k-ers ran back to HCS and started again when the 5k race began. The wonderful 2k race with youngsters (and a few accompanying oldsters) got started without a hitch. Winners and photos, click here.

The weather on Friday the 4th could not have been better — sun, light wind and in the 70s. Perfect, no? The day began with a fun parade with the theme “Under the Sea” or, in one case, “Under the C(onstitution)”, horses, fire trucks, wild floats and, of course, lots of applause for Grand Marshall Randy Thompson who’s devoted 41 years to our community’s fire department. Wow. What service. For float and entry winners, a sound-slideshow (and some great pics of the fireworks by Jen McCain), click here.

In Other News …

The Hinesburg Selectboard got some insight from the Howard Center director of outreach — the Center’s services are greatly needed in town and the interim police chief has opened a door that had been previously closed. The Selectboard decided to increase the amount the town will pay for services, in part because the Howard Center has lost some key grants elsewhere. There are some issues with the budget, but, for now, the overages are covered. For full story, click here.

The printed version of The Record has been mailed out and you should have gotten it in your mailbox on June 29, but … a lot of you still haven’t received it. Please let us know if you still have not gotten it. We all know that mail has been a problem in Hinesburg for a long time — shortage of staff, budget cutting throughout the national headquarters — but it is a big problem for The Record. Without reliable delivery times, we are developing this website as the first line of information about the town — this Weekly Record edition as well as updates as needed. Please tell your friends about this site (hinesburgrecord.org) and get them to subscribe. It’s free. For a pdf of the July issue to read or download, click here.

BackStory: For Erin and Christopher Allan, their current business, Earth Pigments, arose from a previous one. Both were living in Arizona, supplying indigenous residents with materials for pow-wow costumes: beads, feathers, leather and pigments. It was, to say the least, a niche market. But then they realized how much wider a market there was for natural pigments. A new business was born and with it, a decision to move to Vermont, to Hinesburg, where Erin had lived years ago. For full story, click here.

Monday: Elder Meet-up at Carpenter-Carse Library, 1 p.m. A comfortable time to chat, share stories and make connections.

Tuesday: Two 7 p.m. town board meetings: The Conservation Commission meets on Zoom (click here for Zoom link); and The Recreation Commission meets at Town Hall.

Wednesday: Mystery Book Club at Carpenter-Carse, 12:30. Like to talk about mystery novels? This is your thing, every second Wednesday.

Friday: Hinesburg Food Shelf open hours: 10-12 noon.

For the Full Calendar on Google, click here.

What the Heck?

Guess the meaning of the photo below and your name will be entered in a drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day July 11, 2025. (mailto:email@hinesburgrecord.org) Click here to email us a guess! (You may get a pop-up, click ALLOW.)

Thanks to our loyal sponsor, Lantman’s Market:

For last week’s winner, click here. (Thanks to Kevin Lewis for putting together the calendar and the WTH.)

Have a great week, folks.