CVU Girls Basketball Beat Essex 60-43
Team record goes to 3-2.
Jan 10, 2026

The CVU girls basketball team dominated Essex Friday night, trailing for only a few seconds in the first period, 17-18. At one point they were ahead by 22 points.

Photos and sound by gg.