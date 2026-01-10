The Hinesburg Record

CVU Girls Basketball Beat Essex 60-43

Team record goes to 3-2.
Jan 10, 2026

The CVU girls basketball team dominated Essex Friday night, trailing for only a few seconds in the first period, 17-18. At one point they were ahead by 22 points.

Photos and sound by gg.

