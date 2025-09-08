Welcome to the many new subscribers to The Hinesburg Record Weekly. We publish each Monday at 6 a.m. Thanks to all who filled out our survey; you gave feedback on our board’s intention to halt the printed version of The Record and also told us what coverage and features you want to see in our new, expanded website.

As to the survey, we heard from residents deeply opposed to our ending the print edition. We are working on a solution for those who don’t use email or computers. But we also heard from many who supported the move — or understood why we have to go in this direction — and immediately signed up to the site. By going all-digital, yes we lose the beauty of the printed product, but we will be able to satisfy what 75 percent of you asked for: more news and information about Hinesburg as it happens and as you need it. And that fits our mission is to provide you accurate, unbiased reporting in a timely way. We’ll have more on the results of the survey and The Record board’s final decision next week.

If you haven’t yet gotten the September print edition — due to the ongoing issues at the post office — all content is on the site or you can read or download the pdf of the printed edition by clicking here.)

And now for the news …

The Hinesburg Selectboard gave the OK to Town Manager Todd Odit to begin the process of hiring a new town police chief. Discussions with the town of Richmond on crafting a new shared policing agreement stalled; with Richmond representatives favoring hiring an interim chief for both towns and looking into creating a municipal policing district, an autonomous entity much like a school district. Odit said his priority is short-term: Hinesburg needs to hire a chief and re-establish continuity in policing the town. The formal shared policing agreement with Richmond ends Sept. 8. Click here for full story.

The Hinesburg Development Review Board began deliberations of the final plat for the Windy Ridge development on land near NRG that stretches from CVU Road to Riggs Road (entrance to NRG). The development — to include 10 lots for market-rate homes and 66 units of affordable housing — is being undertaken by Champlain Housing Trust in partnership with Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity. This was the first presentation for the final plat approval and will be resumed at the board’s next meeting. Click here for the full story.

Good news for parents of Hinesburg Community School students: Town Planner Zachary Nersinger says the town has won a grant to install flashing lights at the Route 116 crossing in front of the school. Nersinger said the town has submitted designs to VTrans for a permit. The town hopes to have the crossing lights installed by the end of the year.

Registration for Access CVU Fall Semester is now open. Click here for the Fall/Winter 2025 Catalog for 180 carefully curated classes led by 76 talented instructors from across Vermont. Whether you want to explore a new hobby, learn a language, unleash your creativity, or simply connect with community. Don’t delay, popular classes fill fast, and low enrollment can result in course cancelations. Click here to browse courses and sign up online.

The Record has begun publishing Oral Histories, stories told by Hinesburg residents about a photo important to their lives. The important part is the audio. We encourage you to listen to the September story: Lynn Gardner talking about the devastating fire at the Clifford Lumber Mill in 2007, a story of humility, doubt and resilience — all in his own voice. Click here to listen to Lynn tell the fire story. And, while you are at it, listen to Lynn’s other story about his pet pig. Click here to listen to Lynn tell the story of Babe the Pig.

Other stories on our site:

Monday: Village Steering Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall.

Tuesday: VT Attorney General Charity Clark, 6 p.m., United Church of Hinesburg. Clark will discuss legal actions the state is undertaking to fight cutbacks by the Trump administration.

Wednesday: Trillium Hill Farm, 5:30-6:30, Pizza and tour. Organized by NOFA; find out more and purchase tickets by clicking here.

Thursday: Virtual Town Forest Committee Meeting, 7 p.m. Click here for Google Meet link.

Friday: Girl Scout Kick-Off Meeting, 6:15 p.m., United Church of Hinesburg. After the summer break, this will be a chance for girls in the troop and those who want to join to meet.

Saturday: Dedication of Children’s Garden, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Carpenter-Carse Library. The garden, paid for by a SCHIP grant and local donations, is being dedicated to the late Shelley Henson of Hinesburg, a longtime supporter of the library. Refreshments and child-friendly activities.

Full Calendar

Sports Calendar

(Note: we are only listing CVU home games; all games in p.m.; click here for full CVU sports calendar.)

Monday: Varsity (V) boys golf vs. Essex, 4; Junior Varsity (JV) coed football vs. Colchester, 4; JV boys soccer vs. BFA-St. Albans, 4:30.

Tuesday: JV boys volleyball vs. MMU, 4:30; V boys volleyball vs. MMU, 6.

Wednesday: JV volleyball vs. BFA-St. Albans, 4:30; JV boys soccer vs. Colchester, 4:30; V boys soccer vs. Colchester, 4:30; V girls volleyball vs. BFA-St. Albans, 6.

Thursday: JV girls soccer vs. Rutland, 4:30; JV boys soccer vs. Rutland, 4:30; JV boys volleyball vs. Burlington, 4:30; V boys volleyball vs. Burlington, 6.

Friday: V girls field hockey vs. Essex, 4; JV girls field hockey vs. Essex, 5:15

Saturday: V co-ed football vs. BFA-St. Albans, 1.

What the Heck?

What the Heck is taking a breather. Last week’s was the last one. For the final winner, click here.