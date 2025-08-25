Rain! What a glorious sound in the wee hours this morning — thunder, rain on the roof; a sound that has been a long time coming. It was not enough, of course, but better than nothing.

August really is upon us — just as it ends: Temperatures are forecast to range from the 50s to low 70s this week — with a little more rain expected. But still not in the amounts we need. What a summer — cold and wet to begin, unbelievably hot and dry for so long and now, finally, a return to normal. We hope your gardens are surviving, that you haven’t run out of recipes for zucchini bread and that your tomatoes are finally coming in. Apple season is around the corner. (We’ll have an update on where and when to go, next week.)

For Hinesburg’s children, though, this is the week that summer, when school begins. We wish them good luck in their learning this year. At CVU there will be a significant change as the school district is severely restricting use of cell phones this year. Click here for the district’s new “expectations” for all students.

Make sure to check your mailboxes this Thursday (and in the days beyond) for the September issue of The Record. Our board of directors (we are a non-profit) have an important announcement and a survey that is important for you to fill out, when you can.

We will have a copy of the board’s announcement — and a link to the survey — right here on the 28th — the day the paper officially publishes — along with the first of our Oral Histories — An audio story told by Clifford Lumber’s Lynn Gardner; as well as upcoming events, organization news, several photo spreads, police and fire blotters and more. Most everything you get in the printed edition.

Now the news …

The Hinesburg Selectboard took two significant actions on Wednesday Aug. 20:

The board voted to suspend the police and police chief sharing agreement with the town of Richmond as of Sept. 8. No explanation was given; the vote came after convening in executive session under a provision in the state statute that permits closed discussion when open discussion would significantly harm the community’s position in negotiations. So the presumption is that the two towns are still talking. We updated the story on Monday morning.

And convening in its capacity as the Water and Wastewater Board, the town’s leaders voted to halt any new allocations of water given a variety of problems that have Town Manager (and water director) Todd Odit worried about capacity.

For the full story, and video of the meeting, click here.

The Record wishes to thank Chelsea Burton — our intern since January courtesy of UVM’s Center for Community News — who graduated from UVM this spring. Over the summer, thanks to a generous grant from the Center, Chelsea helped us gather audio stories from Hinesburg residents as part of our Oral Histories project. Chelsea showed herself as a great listener and questioner. She’s gone home to Chicago and has some leads to a job in journalism. We wish her the best of luck. For a glimpse of both Chelsea and the intent of our Oral Histories project, click here to listen to (and read) her own audio story.

Summer Photo Contest: Speaking of photos, we still hope you will share one or two of the gobs of pictures you took this summer of your fun in Hinesburg. We’ll publish the very best. Send one or two of your best summer shots to editor@hinesburgrecord.org; include your name and telephone. THANKS! Click here for more (and to see a couple). Don’t be shy.

Do your Hinesburg friends know about our new website? (https://hinesburgrecord.org) Please let them know. We’ve moved to the Substack platform which, in addition to being free, gives us the opportunity to easily incorporate video, images and sound and, eventually, mini-polls, chats and other ways you can connect with us and with each other. (Like the sound of a minute of this morning’s short rainstorm — with a little thunder:)

Monday: Friends of CVU will hold a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss plans for Spirit Day. Click the link here to participate.

Tuesday: Diversity Equity Inclusion & Belonging Committee Meeting at Town Hall and on Google Meets at 6:30 p.m. Click the link here to participate.

Wednesday: The Affordable Housing Committee will meet at Town Hall at 7 p.m. and on Zoom. Click the link here to participate.

Thursday: Printed edition of The Record is published with most content published on our site — hinesburgrecord.org — as well.

What the Heck?

What the heck is this? Guess the meaning of the first photo below and your name will be entered in a drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day August 29, 2025. (mailto:email@hinesburgrecord.org) Click here to email us a guess! (You may get a pop-up, click ALLOW.)

This week’s sponsor is Animal Hospital of Hinesburg which is giving away a free wellness visit for 1st time patients.

For last week’s winner, click here.