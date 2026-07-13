Eric Hanson from VT Center for Ecostudies to Speak about Loons in VT

Eric Hanson, a biologist with the VT Loon Conservation Project, will speak at the Lake Iroquois Association (LIA) Annual Meeting on July 23 at Isham Family Farm, 3515 Oak Hill Road, Williston. The meeting time is 5:30-7:30 p.m. Read the full article here.

Letter: When did school boards stop answering to the public?

Hinesburg resident Rebecca Foster calls CVSD into question for failing to answer questions about the turf field project and then approving moving forward with it without explanation. Read her commentary here.

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Hinesburg Police Department Invites Community to National Night Out on August 4

The Hinesburg Police Department invites residents of all ages to join neighbors and local first responders for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5-7 p.m. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to help make our neighborhoods safer, stronger, and more caring places to live.

Vermont Secretary of State Shares Voting Information and Resources Ahead of Primary Election

In advance of the statewide primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas is reminding voters about their voting options and resources available from her office. At the Online Voter Portal you can view sample ballots, read candidate statements, and request an absentee ballot. Read the full article here.

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Funds Stolen in Sophisticated Phishing Scam to be Returned to CSWD

Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) and the United States Attorney’s Office District of Vermont have announced that more than $2.27 million in funds stolen in a January 2026 cyber‑enabled fraud scheme will be returned to the district. Read the full article here.

Word of the Week – Imbroglio and Embroil

These two words have the same origin – embrouiller from Middle French (mid-14th to the early 17th centuries). Read all about these words, some smelly tofu, and the sheep that seem to keep getting embroiled in imbroglios, here.

In case you missed it …

CVSD Agrees to Accept Turf Field Gift

In a sometimes-contentious meeting, the district school board voted to accept the gift of a $6 million artificial turf field and athletic complex at CVU. To the opposition – which included nearly 1,000 Hinesburg residents who’d signed petitions against the proposal – it was a huge disappointment. For the many in support, it was the culmination of 15 years of trying. Link to our website for story and video of meeting. Also: Selectboard urged to take action after CVSD decision – Full story here.

My Story: Man falls in Love with the harmonica

Bristol man tells his story, playing his instrument for punctuation. A wonderful audio story with a nice written piece filling in the gaps. Read/listen to Claire MacDonald’s story of Mark Lavoie.

Upcoming

Monday, July 13

Music in East Monkton: Jody Albright and John Penoyar, 7 p.m. John (guitar, vocals) and Jody (vocals) have been performing together since the 1980s, many songs from the Beatles to Hank Williams, Motown, blues, and 1970s pop. More info here.

Tuesday, July 14

DEIB Committee Meeting , 6-7:30 p.m. Town Hall.

Hinesburg Conservation Commission Meeting, 7 p.m. Carpenter-Carse Library. Details here.

Wednesday, July 15

Selectboard Meeting , 6-8 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room, and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Trails Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m. Town Hall, third floor conference room.

Thursday, July 16

Town Common Committee Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Hinesburg Town Hall. Agenda and details here.

Saturday, July 18