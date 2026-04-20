CVSD School Board Begins Debate on Turf Field

School board members, after hearing from the public and reviewing videos of last week’s public meetings on the issue, outlined questions they need to answer. Read the full article here.

Commentary: Philanthropy or Science?

A discussion of the motivations behind donations, particularly the potential donation of an artificial turf field for CVU, by Hinesburg resident and writer Bill Schubart. Read the full commentary here.

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New Classes from Access CVU

Check out the classes offered by Access CVU, including a three-week weaving course with fiber artist Molly Hall, starting May 5.

Commentaries by Molly Gray and David Zuckerman

We have two commentaries to share with you: It’s Time to Invest in Vermont by candidate for Lt. Governor Molly Gray, and Rural Vermont is at a Breaking Point by David Zuckerman.

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Obituary: Althea Bremner

She lived in town for 20 years before moving back to Cape Cod in 1979; mother of Hinesburg’s Sally Mead, grandmother and great-grandmother; an avid golfer who shot four holes-in-one in her lifetime. Read the full obituary here.

Lyman Meadows Fire Victim Identified

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington informed state police that they had completed the autopsy on the woman found deceased following the fire and identified her as Brenda Garey, 65. The medical examiner determined that Garey died of natural causes before the fire started. Full article here. A link to Garey’s obituary is below.

Obituary: Brenda S. Garey

Brenda S. Garey, 65, of Hinesburg passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 12, at her home. She dedicated many years of service as the office manager for the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Dept., loved horseback riding, crafting, and cooking. Read the full obituary here.

in case you missed it…

My Story: Spreading the Ashes of Love

Hinesburg’s Laurie Barnett tells of meeting a woman at a biker rally who wanted the ashes of her late husband spread across 50 states. Laurie was happy to participate. And it helped change her life. Listen to the story and see more photos here.

Word of the Week

By Cathy Ryan

This week’s Word of the Week is “blenny.” I came across this while reading Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt. A blenny is a certain type of little fish. This novel has been on the New York Times bestseller list for over 64 weeks. In some cases like this, I wonder, “Is it really that good?” But I must say, I did really enjoy the book. Although there are certainly sad parts, I think that overall, it’s a feel-good story. It’s coming out in movie form next month, but I recommend you read the book first (or instead) if you have the time.

Upcoming

Tuesday, April 21

Development Review Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and Zoom details here.

Wednesday, April 22

Planning Commission Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room, and on Zoom. Agenda and Zoom details here.

Friday, April 24

Vermont Champlain Valley Quilt Guild (CVQG) Quilt Show, Friday, April 24, through Sunday, April 26, at the Holy Family Church Parish Center in Essex Junction. Details here.

Saturday, April 25