A hangout it was in the spring-like sun!

More than 100 people young and old turned out for the annual ‘winter’ Hinesburg Town Common Hangout on Sunday, but it felt more like late April than March. No one was complaining. A few bonfires, s’mores and conversation on a bright sunny afternoon. Can’t beat it. (Photo by Andrea Morgante.)

A conversation with the new police chief

Christopher Romance wasted no time starting his new job in Hinesburg on February, 17, meeting with his officers, department heads, principals of CVU and Hinesburg Community School and the selectboard in his first two days on the job. Soon he will hold community events to learn what residents feel they need from the police department and to help them get to know who he is and what his priorities are.

Judging from what people say in Rockville Centre, N.Y., about Romance’s 29 years in that department – his last role being head of day-to-day operations for a 56-officer force –he’s all about community policing, working with the schools and providing training and support for his officers. The Record sat down with the chief and learned quite a lot. Full story, click here.

Voters pass budgets by a wide margin

Hinesburg voters easily approved the municipal and school budgets – to the surprise of many town officials who were expecting some pushback on the budget increases at a time when everyone was feeling rising food, housing and living costs as well as increasing tax bills. In a Special Report, The Record spoke to a dozen or so voters and officials to get their reading on why the budgets passed by such wide margins, why there was little noise on the run-up to the vote and why so few people turned out to vote. Full story, click here.

Post-pandemic, more Vermonters are voting by Australian ballot for Town Meeting

Do you miss Town Meeting, when we voted on budgets in person? Or do you prefer being able to vote in private, all day, or even early? Check out this article that discusses this change that many Vermont towns have made. Full article here.

Barnard resident Charles Campbell speaking at Town Meeting in 2025. Photo by Annalisa Madonia

Maple Sugaring in Changing Times

It’s almost time – Maple Syrup Time! But changing weather patterns can make sugaring tricky. Check out this article about how sugar makers are adapting.

In case you missed it …

Knitting in libraries: A professor’s quest to visit every library in Vermont

Dr. Hannah K. Miller, an Associate Professor of Education at Vermont State University Johnson, is on a quest to knit in every public (and academic) library in Vermont. Miller has visited Carpenter-Carse and wrote a great article about it. Check out the full article, and link to her blog, here.

Carpenter-Carse Community Room Art Benefit

To raise funds for expanding the library’s Community Room, Carpenter-Carse is holding a benefit event on March 14 from 6-8 p.m. Find out all the details here.

Upcoming

Tuesday, March 10

Hinesburg Conservation Commission Meeting, 7-9 p.m. at Carpenter-Carse Library. Agenda here.

Wednesday, March 11

Planning Commission Meeting, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Held in-person, Town Hall, lower-level conference room and remotely on Zoom (Zoom link, Meeting ID: 876 1731 2869, Passcode: 123456. Agenda here.

Thursday, March 12

Comedy Open Mic at Parkside Café, 7-9 p.m. Details here.

Poetry at the Grange – 1-2:30 p.m., Charlotte Grange Hall, 2858 Spear St., Charlotte. More info here.

Hinesburg Affordable Housing Committee Meeting, 7 p.m. in person (Town Hall third floor conference room) and also by Zoom (Zoom link, Meeting ID: 885 2417 9456 Passcode: 2026). Agenda here.

Friday, March 13

Blood Drive at CVU – CVU main gym from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to the public. Sign up here by entering zip code.

Saturday, March 14

Pie for Breakfast (for Pi Day, 3.14…) by the Charlotte-Shelburne-Hinesburg Rotary. 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Shelburne Community School. Info here.

Carpenter-Carse Library Art Night Benefit, 6-8 p.m. Info here.

Sunday, March 15