Summer took hold last week with hot, hot weather offering us ample reward for dashing off for a quick dip in Lake Iroquois or to our favorite watering hole to cool off. If you couldn’t do it, we hope you at least had air conditioning or a good fan.

For those of you who missed the Fourth of July parade (how could you?) take a look and listen to our slideshow WITH sound with contributions from several residents. (We also have this year’s float winners.) by Click here for photos and sound

The Hinesburg Selectboard will meet this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Town Hall to hear more details about budget issues and to consider acceptance of a line of credit proposal. For more details, click here.

The printed version of The Record was mailed out on June 26, but some of us didn’t get it until July 10. When did you get your copy of The Record? Please let us know. In light of the fact that prompt mail delivery has been a continuing problem in Hinesburg Please tell your friends about this site (hinesburgrecord.org) and get them to subscribe. It’s free. And we plan new things for the site this fall to bring you more timely information. (For a pdf of the July issue to read or download, click here.)

The Record has begun to interview Hinesburg residents who want to tell us a story about a photo that’s important to them. These photos can be old or recent, of themselves or some event, or of an ancestor or an old building that has meaning. Would you like to tell us a story? We’d love to hear it — and publish it. For more details about our Oral Histories project, click here.

Monday: Village Steering Committee meets at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Wednesday: Mark your Calendar! Atlantic Crossing gives a free concert at the shell behind Hinesburg Community School at 6:30 p.m. The band plays Celtic and French-Canadian traditional music.

Thursday: The Dungeons and Dragons Club meets at 3 p.m. at Carpenter-Carse Library.

What the Heck?

Have a great week, folks.