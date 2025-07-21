While last week it seemed that the oppressive heat would never end — it did. And by Monday we had a morning in the 50s that felt more like August than July. A good time to tackle those weeds and other outdoor projects, we suppose, and we know those who make their living outside are mighty glad for the reprieve.

The Selectboard had a short meeting last Wednesday and approved our new tax rates based on the reappraisal. For most, the tax bill should remain the same, unless your home’s valuation was greater than the 86 percent increase in the grand list. So you’ll have to do the math on your own. For full story, click here.

A handful of kind souls helped out with maintenance of two of Hinesburg’s many hiking trails on Saturday at the Gilman Road trailhead and the Buck Hill entrance to the Russell Trails. Many thanks to those who keep our trails so nicely groomed. For full story, click here.

Do your Hinesburg Friends know about this website? As you may know we've moved over to Substack to give you a more interactive and lively site to share news as we get it.

Our Oral Histories project is progressing — we’ve interviewed six people so far and the list is growing. You have a story to tell? Let us know. Full story, click here.

Wednesday, Concert in the Park (behind HCS), 6:30 p.m. guitarist Sam Crawford.

Wednesday, Affordable Housing meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall or Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82983178133?pwd=ZC9xKzN0bURPaGxLSjFLd3dPY3gyZz09

Thursday, Middle School Book Club, 5:30-6:30 (every fourth Thursday), Carpenter-Carse Library.

Full Calendar

What the heck is this? Guess the meaning of the first photo below and your name will be entered in a drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day July 25, 2025. (mailto:email@hinesburgrecord.org) Click here to email us a guess! (You may get a pop-up, click ALLOW.)

