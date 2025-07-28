Not much news to report as summer settles in and brings us wicked heat, some rain and, we hope, some fun.

Oral Histories: We have begun to interview local folks who have a meaningful photo and a story to tell about it as part of our Oral Histories project. Do you have a story to tell? We’d love to hear it. Full story here.

Photo Contest: We are sure that you’ve been taking gobs of pictures of summer fun and we’d like to see your very best — and publish a few. Send one or two of your best summer shots to editor@hinesburgrecord.org; include your name and telephone. THANKS!

In case you missed it, the Selectboard had a short meeting on Wednesday the 16th and approved our new tax rates based on the reappraisal. For most, the tax bill should remain the same, unless your home’s valuation was greater than the 86 percent increase in the grand list. So you’ll have to do the math on your own. For full story, click here.

Do your Hinesburg Friends know about our website? As you may know we’ve moved over to Substack to give you a more interactive and lively site to share news as we get it. If you haven’t subscribed, it’s free and if you subscribe and create an account (that’s free too, and no one will send you unwanted marketing) you’ll be able to comment and participate in future Chats about ongoing issues. (And when you sign up, just click ‘Skip’ until you get to our home page.) We see this site as our future, so sign up now!

A handful of kind souls helped out with maintenance of two of Hinesburg’s many hiking trails a week ago Saturday at the Gilman Road trailhead and the Buck Hill entrance to the Russell Trails. Many thanks to those who keep our trails so nicely groomed. For full story, click here.

Monday: Elders and sort-of elders have their weekly gathering from 1-2:30 at the Carpenter-Carse Library. Informal gathering and storytelling.

Wednesday, Concert in the Park (the shell behind Hinesburg Community School), 6:30 p.m. This week features Vermont funk rock band “About Time” with original music and “fun” covers. Here’s a sample:

Thursday, St. Jude's Catholic Church Parish, 9 a.m., Tai Chi for seniors, a beginner's course. Register by clicking here or contact leader Melissa Levy. at mjlevy718@gmail.com.



Or contact leader Melissa Levy. at mjlevy718@gmail.com.

Full Calendar

What the Heck?

What the heck is this? Guess the meaning of the first photo below and your name will be entered in a drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day August 1, 2025. (mailto:email@hinesburgrecord.org) Click here to email us a guess! (You may get a pop-up, click ALLOW.)

