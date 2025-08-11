The heat wave continues … at least until mid-week when, we hope, we’ll get a little rain and cooler temperatures. The heat has been made worse by skies made hazy by the particulates from wildfires in western and northern Canada. While the haze provides some spectacular sunsets, the daily smoke is not good for our health — particularly those with lung or heart problems. For that reason, The Record will continue to provide you each morning with the air quality readings.

We urge people to limit outdoor activity as best they can when the air quality is unsafe, keeping in mind that even at moderate levels many people, particularly those who are not well or who have asthma, can affect how you feel. Be safe. Click here for the daily updates.

Selectboard: In a special July 31 meeting, the Selectboard ordered that two pit bulls owned by Shane and Kristina Bissonnette on Dynamite Hill Road be euthanized after they killed a neighbor’s dog and chickens. At its regular Aug. 6 meeting, the board voted to:

Hold a public hearing on Sept. 3 over revisions to the R-1 and RR-1 zoning maps;

Approved a bike race on Hinesburg’s roads on Sept. 20 to raise money and awareness on the issue of suicide;

Approved the state’s flood buyout of a house at 11532 Rte. 116; the house will be removed and the 18 acres will be given to the town to revert to wetlands';

Approved opening a line of credit with Community Bank for up to $1.5 million in case funds are needed between now and when tax revenues come in in November.

Summer Photo Contest: We are sure that you’ve been taking gobs of pictures of summer fun and we’d like to see your very best — and publish a few. Send one or two of your best summer shots to editor@hinesburgrecord.org; include your name and telephone. THANKS! Click here for more (and to see a couple).

Oral Histories: With the September printed issue of The Record, we will begin our series of Oral Histories — personal stories told by Hinesburg residents. We have participants choose a memorable photo as a focus for a story about their life. The photos can be recent or from long ago, can be of themselves or of ancestors, buildings or events. We will publish the text and photos in the printed issue and will carry the audio of them telling the story (and the text and photos) here. Do you have a story to tell? We’d love to hear it. For more click the story here.

Monday: Elders and sort-of elders have their weekly gathering from 1-2:30 at the Carpenter-Carse Library. Informal conversation, connection and storytelling.

Wednesday,

Thursday: Shelburne Museum will be holding its final Shelburne Summer Night of the season. The Museum stays open late and will feature live music, food trucks. The evening is free.

St. Jude’s Catholic Church Parish, 9 a.m., Tai Chi for seniors, a beginner’s course. Register by clicking here. Or contact leader Melissa Levy. at mjlevy718@gmail.com.

