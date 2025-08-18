The heat wave ended dramatically on Sunday — a 35 degree swing in just 24 hours — but it wasn’t accompanied by much rain sad to say; our gardens and fields and woods remain extremely dry. Perhaps the week will bring us a little moisture. The air quality is good, another welcome relief from a week ago.

The summer is winding down with the start of school beginning soon (Aug. 27) and all sorts of festivals (Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival for one) and events (Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival for another) are set for this week, corn is suddenly plentiful and apple orchards are beginning to open. Fall is not far off, something we realized this morning when the temperature on the hills crept down to 41 degrees.

This past Saturday some 45 people from Hinesburg and all over the state turned out to help repair, straighten and clean the headstones in the 19th century cemetery on Gilman Road. Thanks to all who worked so hard. A story and pictures will appear in our September printed edition and here on Aug. 28, the day the printed Record is supposed to reach your mailboxes. (Apologies to those who get it 10-14 days late.)

Speaking of the September issue, The Record’s Board of Directors has an important message for all readers — as well as a call to fill out an important reader survey. Don’t miss it. (We’ll also post the story and links to the survey here on Aug. 28.) Further, there will be a message from CVSD Superintendent Adam Bunting as well as details on the new “procedures” restricting cell phone use in all schools. Click here for the district’s new “expectations” for students.

Summer Photo Contest: We are sure that you’ve been taking gobs of pictures of summer fun and we’d like to see your very best — and publish a few. Send one or two of your best summer shots to editor@hinesburgrecord.org; include your name and telephone. THANKS! Click here for more (and to see a couple).

Oral Histories: The September issue will also mark the beginning of our series, Oral Histories, with a moving audio and text story from Lynn Gardner, owner of Clifford Lumber. The premise of the feature is to have Hinesburg residents tell a personal story surrounding an important picture from their lives — or the lives of their ancestors. It’s a way for you to meet your neighbors. Do you have a story to tell? We’d love to hear it. For more details click here.

Do your Hinesburg friends know about our new website? (https://hinesburgrecord.org) We’ve moved to the Substack platform which, in addition to being free, gives us the opportunity to easily incorporate video, images and sound and, eventually, mini-polls, chats and other ways you can connect with us and each other.

Tuesday: Development Review Board meeting at 7 p.m. in lower floor of Town Hall and on Zoom. (Click here for Zoom Link.)

Wednesday: Selectboard meeting, 6 p.m., link to agenda pdf here

Thursday: Lewis Creek Association board meeting, 6:30 p.m. at Carpenter-Carse Library and on Zoom. Zoom link here.

Full Calendar

What the Heck?

What the heck is this? Guess the meaning of the first photo below and your name will be entered in a drawing for a prize or gift certificate from a business in Hinesburg! Submit your entry by end-of-day August 22, 2025.

(credit: Nancy Anisfiled)

