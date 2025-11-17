Snow geese heading south. Addison County. (Photo by gg)

Special Report

Sunday afternoon our email subscribers received an in-depth story (Special Report link here) about the major increases proposed by the police and fire departments in the FY2027 town budget. The Record believes the community is at a crossroads: Do Hinesburg residents want to have professional police and fire departments staffed to the levels their respective department heads believe are necessary for efficiency and public safety? Or do the rising costs of taxes, healthcare and food make that a problematic goal? Or, put another way, would you support it or not?

The Record believes a well-informed public leads to better understanding and deeper engagement, so we will be covering – as best we can – the ongoing budget deliberations leading up to the March vote to help you with your decision.

But The Record can’t do this alone: We need to hear from you. What do you think? What questions do you want us to ask and get answered? Do you support what the fire and police departments are asking for? Or do you feel town government has gotten too large? Or do you think, like it or not, the need for higher public safety budgets reflect the growth – and impending growth – of our community?

Please post a comment to this post or to The Special Report where you can also fill out the mini-poll at bottom of the story. (Note: you will have to create a free account to comment or fill out the poll if you haven’t already. It’s free. Just fill in your email, select a screen name and password and skip the rest.) Or send us a letter – email: editor@hinesburgrecord.org or by mail: The Hinesburg Record, P.O. Box 304, Hinesburg, VT 05461. Your voices matter.

CVSD board opposes further consolidation

A state task force has been studying how to consolidate the state’s 119 school districts, but CVSD made its position clear: In a statement issued last week, the district school board said, “consolidation has been beneficial for our community. … (But) further consolidation risks diverting our focus from our central mission: to engage every student and continue evolving our instructional and assessment systems toward a future-ready model.” Meanwhile, the state task force, faced with opposition and concerns from around the state, issued a recommendation to “incentivize” additional consolidation as a way to reduce the cost of education in Vermont. That raised the hackles of Gov. Phil Scott, who wanted consolidation to be required. See the VTDigger story.

Hinesburg educator Jen Olson honored

Jen Olson, a teacher at Quarry Hill School in Middlebury and a resident of Hinesburg, has received the Emerging Leader Award from the Vermont Association for the Education of Young Children (VTAEYC). The award recognizes an individual who has shown significant leadership development over their career to date and inspired others to positively affect children, families, and the early childhood education community. To read a 2024 commentary she wrote about her work, click here.

Hinesburg Town Common needs your help

The Hinesburg Town Common (the area behind the police and fire stations) is becoming a reality. Earlier this fall, grading and drainage work was completed, trees were planted and the next steps will be to install a pavilion and a playground. The Town Common Committee is seeking to raise $138,000 to erect a 24’ x 30’ pavilion and install a playground. To pay for all this, they are launching a fundraising campaign; an effort being led by two retired business executives, Will Patten and Bill Schubart. Full story here.

Did you see the performance?

CVU students performed Into the Woods this past weekend and we’d love to post some photos of the event. Did you take any? Students, did you take pictures in rehearsals or of the madhouse in the lobby afterwards? Send them to: editor@hinesburgrecord.org

and speaking of plays …

HCS students to perform Friday and Saturday

Hinesburg Community School thespians will be presenting the “Little Mermaid, Jr.” this Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.) at HCS. If you want a peek at the plot line, full story here.

Bruce Schulman and a creation. Photo by John Penoyar

My Story: Hinesburg resident shares love for painting

We have a new My Story feature this week and it’s a little different than the rest: A digital story – audio, photos and music – in which Bruce Schulman talks about living in Hinesburg and his drive to paint. His style is unique and, as he says “people like it.” Hinesburg artist and musician John Penoyar interviewed Bruce and put together this engaging ‘video.’ Click here to experience the story.

Upcoming

Monday

TAX DAY! Homeowners, don’t forget to go down and visit Town Clerk Heather Roberts at Town Hall on Monday and she’ll give you a nice smile when you hand in your tax payment.

Senior Meet-up at 1 p.m. Carpenter-Carse Library, Community Room

Economic Development Committee, 5:30 p.m., Town Hall

Tuesday

Development Review Board meeting, 7 p.m., Town Hall and Zoom (click link at time of meeting). Final approvals on several large projects in town.

Wednesday

Selectboard meeting, 6 p.m., Town Hall and Zoom (click link at time of meeting). Full agenda with discussion plan on proposed budget. See story.

Afghan Allies presentation, 6:30 p.m., United Church of Hinesburg Parish Hall. Vermont Afghan Alliance Executive Director Molly Gray and Board Vice President Jim Gelber, a Hinesburg resident, will present on the work of the Alliance to welcome and assist Afghan allies in the Chittenden County area and statewide.

Thursday

Town Common Committee, 7 p.m. Town Hall.

Saturday