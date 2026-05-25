Band Night at Hinesburg Community School

By Geoffrey Gevalt

Hinesburg Record staff

Hundreds of residents crowded into the Hinesburg Community School gym Thursday night to hear all of the school bands perform.

The concert began with some samples from the HCS Jazz Band repertoire. We’ve highlighted their opening number in the above digital story.

The HCS Jazz Band will be performing live at the Discover Jazz Fest at 12:20 p.m. on June 3 at the Top of the Block Stage on Church Street, Burlington.

(Note: Soloist photos don’t necessarily coincide with the audio.)