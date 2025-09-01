Lynn Gardner of Clifford Lumber. (Photo by Geoffrey Gevalt)

A happy Labor Day to all of you as we both honor the hard work of so many and, frankly, squeeze in one more day of summer fun. On the labor front, take a moment to appreciate all those people who do the thankless, invisible jobs that make our lives better: the teachers and nurses, the janitors and sales clerks, the people who rush to help us in emergencies, the artists — yes they’re workers, too — they help us see the beauty of life.

On the summer front, thanks be for the 1.5 inches of rain we had in the last 10 days and thanks, too, for the prospect of nice weather to finish out our holiday weekend.

Now for the news…

We are doing a “soft launch” of what we intend with The Record’s new website with the first of our audio stories, Oral Histories. We want to encourage you to follow this link and listen to Lynn Gardner tell his story of the devastating fire at the Clifford Lumber Mill in 2007. A story of humility, doubt and resilience all in his voice. Here’s the link to listen to Lynn tell his story.

Speaking of the website, we want to welcome all you new subscribers who signed up after The Record’s Board of Directors announce that it intended to suspend print publication to devote all our energy to our website. It’s a difficult choice for sure — many of you (like us) enjoy the printed paper — but our mission is to provide you with timely, accurate information and as a monthly with the postal service so unreliable and ads dwindling, The Board felt the only viable option was to go all-digital. Please be patient with us in the weeks ahead as we gear up so our site will provide you rolling news and information updates and a beefy weekly newsletter.

We’d love to hear your opinions and suggestions for this move. Click here for the survey.

And if you haven’t yet gotten the September printed edition, all the content is now on the site and you can find the pdf of the printed page by clicking here.

School reopened last week and for CVU students, a big change in “expectations” of cell phone use, or, rather, non-use. Click here for the district’s new rules for all students. And if you go to the link fill out the mini-poll to tell us how you feel about it.

Multiple area fire and rescue departments — including Hinesburg Fire and Police —rushed to help a hiker who’d fallen 15 feet near the lower dam of Sunset Lake. Click here for story.

The Hinesburg Selectboard will meet this Wednesday (Sept. 3) at 6 p.m. and will hold a public hearing on changes to the zoning map for RR-1 and will further discuss negotiations for a shared police arrangement. At its last meeting the board decided to suspend its agreement with Richmond and is looking at a wider cooperative agreement. For the full UPDATED story and video of the Aug. 20 meeting, click here.

Macs. (Photo by Geoffrey Gevalt)

Apple season is upon us and we’ve put together a directory of local orchards. Have fun and don’t eat too many donuts. Click here for the apple orchard directory.

VT Attorney General Charity Clark will be speaking at the United Church of Hinesburg on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 6-7 p.m. to discuss the legal action the state is taking to fight cutbacks by the Trump administration.

Other stories on our site:

Chelsea Burton — our former intern — tells a charming story of her experience with the piano and a child she was caring for, Click here to listen to (and read) her own audio story.

Summer Photo Contest: The final appeal for your best summer photos. Send one or two of your best summer shots to editor@hinesburgrecord.org; include your name and telephone. THANKS! Click here for more (and to see a couple). Don’t be shy.

Monday: Labor Day.

Tuesday: Development Review Board, 7-9 p.m., Town Hall and via Zoom. Click here for Zoom link.

Wednesday: Select Board meeting, 6 p.m., Town Hall and via Zoom. Click here for Zoom link. And click here for agenda.

Wednesday: Informational meeting on Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity planned homes in Hinesburg, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter-Carse Library Community Room. Learn about volunteer opportunities and how you can get involved.

Thursday: Folk jam with Song Farmers, 6 p.m., Carpenter-Carse Library Community Room.

