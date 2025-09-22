A happy birthday today (Sept. 22) to Frodo and Bilbo Baggins (for all of you J.R.R. Tolkien fans out there.) And what gorgeous weather we Hinesburg hobbits had this past week. We had a lot of news, too.

On Saturday, hundreds of parents and Hinesburg residents and students flocked to CVU’s athletic fields to celebrate CVU Spirit Day and a whole lot of soccer, field hockey, running, volleyball and football. Gorgeous day. The Record could not be in more than one place at a time, so we hunkered down to watch — and take pictures of — the JV girls soccer team. The girls showed amazing grit and persistence, but they couldn’t overcome a solid back line and fell to MMU, 0-1. Check out the slideshow here. (And some shots of the CVU football team in action.)

Longtime Hinesburg resident Dr. Stephen Leffler was named interim head of UVM Health Network last Thursday upon the resignation of president and CEO Sunil (Sunny) Eappen, who had been under fire from state regulators for the $3 million bonuses given out to him and 18 other officials at the network — at the same time it was cutting services and seeking large increases in rates.

Leffler is used to stepping into crises; president of UVM Medical Center for the last few years, Leffler oversaw the work required after someone hacked the Medical Center’s computer system. He has been with the UVM for over three decades. Click here for the full story, which will be updated on Monday.

The Vermont Health Department flexed its muscles last week to override FDA and CDC restrictions on Covid-19 vaccines. The feds had authorized the vaccines to be given to anyone over 65 years of age and those between the ages of 12 and 64 who had certain health issues.

The state issued a standing order authorizing pharmacies to give the vaccines to anyone over the age of 5 without any restrictions and without a physician’s prescription. Medicare, Medicaid and the state’s two insurers will cover the shots. The state added that it also is recommending the shots be given to children aged 3 months to 5 years by physicians when those vaccines are available.

Kinney Drugs said it will follow the state’s recommendations and is setting up appointments now. Click here for story and links to sign up.

OK, be honest: How many of you have actually listened to our new My Story series? (We changed the name from Oral Histories.) These are audio stories spoken by Hinesburg residents about a personal photograph meaningful in their lives. The latest is told by Ruth Ann Rhodes about how she discovered the power of the call of the loon. To hear them speak their stories gives you a powerful and intimate glimpse of your neighbor. Click here for all four stories with audio, text and photographs.

Apple season is upon us and the orchards are open for business; we’ve put together a directory of local orchards for you. Click here for the apple orchard directory.

We were very sad to learn that Lynn Waller Camara, a mainstay counselor at Hinesburg Community School before going on to Williston Schools, died on a hike with a friend ten days ago. A packed memorial service was held in Bristol on Saturday. Lynn’s obit can be found here.

Monday: Senior Meetup, 1 p.m., Carpenter-Carse Library Common Room.

Wednesday: Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. Town Hall

Thursday: Tai Chi for Seniors, 9 a.m., St. Judes