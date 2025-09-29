The October printed issue of The Record is out and with it news that the December issue will be the last printed edition and come Jan. 1, 2026, hinesburgrecord.org will be our new, full-time home.

Our aim will be to provide a vibrant, continually updated news and information website with The Weekly Record, a newsletter summary of the latest delivered in your email inbox at 6 a.m. every Monday.

In essence the monthly will become a weekly, with updates as they come in.

We know there are many out there who prefer print; we are developing a plan for that, but we need to know how many Hinesburg residents aren’t able to access the web or email. If you know of anyone who doesn’t have email, or doesn’t use computers, please tell them to call 802-482-5625 and leave their name, mailing address and phone number. We’ll be in touch with them.

We have already started our model for the website and hope you follow links and go to the website to see just how much information is there. More will be coming. And make sure you subscribe so you can get The Weekly Record and participate in commenting.

And now for the rest of the news:

An early-fall hike up Mount Philo. Image by Jamie Proctor-Brassard of Hinesburg

The Development Review Board heard more discussion — and detail — on the 76-unit Windy Ridge project planned for the 32 acres near NRG and decided to continue discussion to its Oct. 21 meeting. The board noted that the developers, Champlain Housing Trust, had filed additional documentation on the morning of the meeting, Sept. 16, and needed more time to review. Full story and video of meeting here.

It’s been years of discussions, but the selectboard finally approved changes to the RR-1 Zoning District (now simply R-1) that also enlarged the area covered in the zone. The selectboard also approved an expenditure of $22,000 for a consultant to help hire a new police chief. The full story here.

In case you missed it …

Dr. Stephen Leffler, longtime resident of Hinesburg, has taken over UVM Health Network — UVM Medical Center and five other hospitals in Vermont and New York — as interim CEO. Leffler, who has been head of the Medical Center, takes over from Sunil (Sunny) Eappen, who had been under fire from state regulators. Click here for the full story.

The Vermont Health Department has authorized pharmacies to give the fall Covid-19 vaccines to anyone over the age of 5 without any restrictions and without a physician’s prescription. Medicare, Medicaid and the state’s two insurers will cover the shots. Its directive overrides more restrictive federal policies. Kinney Drugs is now administering the Moderna vaccines which are safe regardless of which vaccine you had before. Click here for story and links to sign up.

We love people’s reaction to our new My Story series, which features memories told by Hinesburg residents in their own voice. We’ll roll these out weekly in January. Have a listen to Ruth Ann Rhodes loon story. OR click here for all four stories published so far.

It was a pleasure to watch the JV girls soccer game on CVU Spirit Day (and a bit of the football game, too!) and we created a slideshow with crowd noise to give you a sense of what the game was like. Click here to watch.

As we’ve said, the October print edition was published Sept. 25 with important news about The Record’s future plans. All of the print edition content is available on The Record Online.

Wednesday: The selectboard meets at a special time, 3:30 p.m. at Town Hall and on Zoom.

