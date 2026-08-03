Hinesburg Then & Now – Photo Contest

Last week, we published this photo of a building, and asked readers to guess, in the comments, where it had been located:

This week, we’ve revealed where it is, and give a bit of history in this article.

Lawyer Declares CVSD Board Vote Not Legal

A Bristol lawyer representing 10 Hinesburg residents and Responsible Growth Hinesburg wrote to the CVSD board Friday that its votes at its meeting on June 30, 2026, to go into an executive session and then, in open session, to enter into a Gift Agreement for a turf field at CVU, were illegal. Read the full article here.

Hinesburg To Participate in Town’s First National Night Out

Chief of Police Christopher Romance will open up the Hinesburg Police Department for members of the public to tour emergency vehicles, see the premises and speak with law enforcement officers on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will mark Hinesburg’s first time opting into a nationwide effort, National Night Out: a free, annual event held by police departments around the country. Find out more here.

Support The Record’s advertisers and you support us.

The Leavenworths Return Home

Two early 1800s paintings of Hinesburg residents Betsy Hurlbut Leavenworth and her stepson, Henry Levin Wentworth have been gifted to the Town of Hinesburg, and have been hung at Town Hall. Read more in the full article here.

Kinney’s AI Has Led to Delays, Incorrect Information and Privacy Concerns

Earlier this summer, amid a nationwide wave of AI technology entering healthcare systems, Kinney Drugs implemented a new AI assistant for prescription refill services, lauding the tool as a way to improve communication and efficiency. But customers say it’s doing the opposite – it’s causing problems. Read the full article here.

If you support our advertisers, you are supporting The Record.

Word of the Week – Abjure

Nowadays, we do it casually, but centuries ago it could mean life or death. Learn about this, and another very similar word, adjure, in the full article.

In case you missed it …

My Story: From England to TV to Flying to Hinesburg

Joe Gannon has had a wide variety of occupations in widely varied locations, always following his heart. Listen to this audio story (or read it) here.

Hinesburg Artists on Exhibit at Birds of Vermont Museum Art Show

Five Hinesburg artists have artwork on display at Wings • Waters • Ways, the Birds of Vermont Museum’s curated art exhibit, which asks the question, How do artists perceive birds, waters, and the ways we interact? Read the full article, and get details on the exhibit here.

Upcoming:

Monday, Aug. 3

Energy & Climate Action Committee work session meeting, 7-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room, or Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

Hinesburg Police Department National Night Out , 5-7 p.m. More info here.

Development Review Board Meeting, 6:30- 8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Hinesburg Concerts in the Park Series , 6:30-8:30 p.m. behind the Hinesburg Community School. This week, The Hinesburg Community Band is performing. More info here.

Selectboard Meeting, 6-8 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom.

Thursday, Aug. 6