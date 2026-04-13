State Police Investigating Fatal Fire at Lyman Meadows

The state police are investigating a fire at Lyman Meadows in Hinesburg, which sadly claimed the life of one resident. Read the full VSP Press Release here.

The Record Announces New Summer Fellowship

Do you know of a college grad (or near grad) who wants to go into journalism? Last Wednesday our board of directors created a paid Summer Fellowship for a qualified graduating college senior or recent college graduate to work with The Record’s editors beginning June 1 (or thereabouts). If you know any person with a little experience and a deep interest in journalism, please let them know. All applications must be in by April 20 at 5 p.m. For more, click here.

Artificial turf discussions bring out citizens

The Record was at two crowded public meetings last week concerning the proposed $5.5 million privately funded turf field at CVU; one was on the proposal and the other was on environmental and health concerns. If you could not make the meetings, we have two new stories summarizing the meetings that also include audio and video for all of you who couldn’t make any of the sessions: Wednesday’s proposal presentation and a panel discussion on health and environmental concerns. And ten days ago we published a comprehensive Special Report about The Community Field Project, just click here to read it.

On Tuesday, April 14, at 6 p.m. in the CVU library, the CVSD school board will discuss the proposal for the first time; no vote will be taken. If you can’t make the meeting you can watch and participate on Zoom (click at the time of the meeting) or watch on Media Factory. The discussion is slated to begin around 7 p.m. according to the agenda.

Click the banner ad to get to Lantman’s website.

My Story: Spreading the Ashes of Love

Hinesburg’s Laurie Barnett tells of meeting a woman at a biker rally who wanted the ashes of her late husband spread across 50 states. Laurie was happy to participate. And it helped change her life. Listen to to the story and see more photos here.

Sharing Clothes with the Community

Local families came together once again to trade hand-me-downs and build community as part of the annual spring kids and maternity clothing swap. Read Anna Gilmore’s write-up of the event here.

Obituary: Douglas L. Tracy

Douglas L. Tracy passed away Wednesday, April 1, peacefully at his home in Lincoln, at the age of 94. Full obituary here.

If you support our advertisers, you are supporting The Record. Click Trillium’s banner ad to find out morel about signing up for their CSA and growing season.

An Opportunity to Reduce Your Heating Bill

The Hinesburg Energy and Climate Action Committee is sponsoring a lunch and workshop to discuss ways to make your home more energy efficient, and to learn about rebates for low- and middle-income homeowners. At noon on Saturday, April 25, at the Carpenter Carse Library. Read the details here.

How David Eddy became a sugarmaker

As sugaring season came to a close, Eddy reflected on his first year as a sugarmaker and what brought him to his shack. Read the full story here.

Word of the Week

By Cathy Ryan

Recently, a colleague used a word I didn’t know, and I thought it would make a great word of the week – tumbrel. It is an open cart that tilts backward to empty out its load, in particular one used to convey condemned prisoners to the guillotine during the French Revolution. Previous words of the week were from books I’ve read, so I searched my kindle to see if tumbrel is in any of my books. It’s in Cut & Thirst, a short story by Margaret Atwood. Here’s a quote:

Myrna sighed. “It’s an old debate. Should art be good art, or art that’s good for you? Once the question gets raised, next thing you know they’re banning books in libraries.” “Exactly,” said Leonie. “And once that starts, pretty soon you’re in the tumbrel on the way to the Place de la Révolution, and bingo, off with your head.”

Upcoming

Tuesday, April 14

Selectboard Meeting , 6 p.m. At Town Hall and via Zoom. Agenda and Zoom details here. Part of the meeting will be a Public Hearing on the Proposed Town Plan Amendments. Proposed new Town Plan here.

Diversity Equity Inclusion & Belonging Committee Meeting , 6 p.m. Agenda and details here. Zoom only.

Recreation Commission Meeting , 7-9 p.m.

Conservation Commission Meeting , 7-9 p.m.

CVSD School Board Meeting, 6 p.m. In person at CVU library and via Zoom. Agenda with Zoom details here.

Wednesday, April 15

Trails Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, April 16

Town Common Committee Meeting , 6:30 p.m. Town Hall, first floor conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Open Mic Comedy Part IV, at Frost Beer Works, 7-9 p.m. More info here.

Friday, April 17