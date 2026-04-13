The Hinesburg Record

The Hinesburg Record

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Andrew Day's avatar
Andrew Day
15h

Edward R Murrow: " Television 📺 can inform, educate, even enlighten. Otherwise it is just wires inside a 🎁 box 🎁"

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