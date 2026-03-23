Selectboard Meeting Roundup

At the March 18 meeting, the selectboard voted to move forward with rebuilding the two Beecher Hill Road bridges damaged by floods in 2024, despite FEMA funding being uncertain. Full story and other happenings from the meeting here.

My Story: How I Got Hooked on the Pipes

Hinesburg musician Rik Palieri tells the story of how he became entranced with Polish bagpipes. Listen to the audio story here.

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CVU Students Present Spring One Acts

Get ready to laugh and cry as CVU High School Theater presents its Student-Directed One Act Plays! Tickets go on sale March 28, with performances April 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 12, at 1 p.m. More info here.

Obituary: Pam (Palmer) Parent

Pam (Palmer) Parent, 66, of Williston, Vermont, died unexpectedly on March 12. Funeral services will be held on March 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude’s in Hinesburg. Read the full obituary here.

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Word of the Week

By Cathy Ryan

We’re trying something new – sharing a “word of the week” that we’ve found interesting. Let us know what you think (or if you have a word to suggest). This week’s word is “wroth.” I’d never heard of it, before reading it recently in The Royal Book of Oz by Ruth Plumly Thompson. In the story, a knight named Sir Hokus says, “My singing makes them very wroth.” Unfortunately for Sir Hokus, wroth means angry. So, the next time someone or something makes you angry, say so with this unique word.

Etymology: Middle English, from Old English wrāth; akin to Old High German reid twisted, Old English wrīthan to writhe. More info here.

The Royal Book of Oz was the first Oz book published after L. Frank Baum’s death. Baum was listed as the author and the introduction claimed that the book was based on notes by Baum. But it was actually written entirely by Ruth Plumly Thompson. This book is in the public domain. You can read it online or download it for reading on your phone, kindle, or iPad here at Project Gutenberg. Perhaps a relaxing activity for the next time you’re feeling wroth?

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In case you missed it …

Applications Due by March 31 for Governor’s Institutes of Vermont Summer Programs

These experiential learning, residential experiences, held on Vermont college campuses, are open to ninth-, tenth-, and eleventh-grade students. Applications are due March 31! Read the full article here.

Kelsey Pasteris announces bid for State House

Kelsey Pasteris, a nurse who moved to Hinesburg in 2018, announced last week that she is a Democratic candidate for the Hinesburg seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. The seat is currently held by incumbent Rep. Phil Pouech, who has decided to step down. Full story, with audio, click here.

Upcoming

Tuesday, March 24

Hinesburg DEIB Committee Meeting , 6-8 p.m.

Energy and Climate Action Committee Meeting, 7-9 p.m. Town Hall, third floor conference room and via Zoom.

Wednesday, March 25

Hinesburg Planning Commission Meeting, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room or join with Zoom (Meeting ID: 876 1731 2869, Password: 123456). Agenda available here.

Thursday, March 26

Free Webinar from Shelburne Museum, “Varied & Alive: New and Rarely Seen Treasures from the Collection,” an expansive look at collection treasures rarely seen or exhibited. 6-7 p.m. Register, and more info here.

Saturday, March 28

Springtime Craft: Painting Pots and Planting Seeds at Carpenter Carse Library, noon-1 p.m. Kids of all ages are welcome to this program, however we ask that anyone younger than second grade be accompanied by an adult. Please email jen@carpentercarse.org or see the circulation desk to sign up. More info here.

Sunday, March 29