And all of a sudden fall is drifting into November. The days are shorter; the nights are colder. The leaves are mostly fallen, the colors subdued by the dry weather. But the weekend brought craft fairs and soccer games, mountain hikes and a near final weekend of picking apples at local orchards – like the leaves, the apples have dropped early because of our dry, dry weather. Sooner than we like, we’ll be firing up the wood stove and, gulp, looking out for snow. Got those snow tires on yet?

And now the news:

Vermont Supreme Court comes to CVU

Last week the Vermont Supreme Court presided in CVU auditorium and heard oral arguments in three cases. The “On the Road” court excursion was designed to help students better understand the judiciary and the role of government. Students came away impressed and intrigued. Which was the point. Full story, click here.

Vermont Supreme Court justices answer questions of students. Photo by Tyler Cohen.

Selectboard and Town Manager detail upcoming bond vote

Only a few residents turned out for Wednesday’s informational meeting on the upcoming vote on two bond issues — one for repairs of three bridges, two of which were washed out in July 2024; and the other for a major upgrade to the town’s water system.

Town Manager Todd Odit went through each project and each of the bond issues explaining that most of the cost of the two bridges on Beecher Hill Road will be covered by FEMA and the state; while the bridge on the Hollow Road has gotten the OK for a $200,000 state grant, the town will have to pay $500,000 for repairs resulting from years of deterioration.

The water improvements include running a power line to the new Well #6 drilled by Haystack Crossing developers and donated to the town. Also, the water transmission line to the water plant and back up generators. While the cost will eventually be borne by ratepayers, fees for more than 400 units of housing in the works should offset most of the cost. A complete voters guide on the bond issues and visuals here.

Hunting Season begins this week

It’s time to make sure to wear orange if you are out in the woods - any woods; hunting season begins Saturday. Hinesburg Town Forest and LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest will be open to hunting and, therefore, closed to hiking, biking and riding from Saturday, Oct. 25, through Sunday, Dec. 14. Full story and map here.

Windy Ridge awarded $850,000 for affordable housing

Gov. Phil Scott announced a major award to Hinesburg’s proposed Windy Ridge project to fund affordable housing. Scott also announced seven other grants for housing. Full story with other grants awarded in VT, click here

Crafts fairs held in Hinesburg

(click photo to see slideshow/gallery on our website)

Fire Station Crafts Fair gets underway on Saturday. Photo by Mary Jo Brace.

In case you missed it …

Carl Bohlen talks affordable housing

For years Carl Bohlen has volunteered his time and coalesced other volunteers, developers and town officials to get more affordable housing in Hinesburg. Carl sat down with our new intern, Sarah Bokelberg,for a Q&A.

W. Landon “Lanny” Dennison Jr. died at his home in Hinesburg on Oct. 10, 2025. He was 89 years old. A celebration of Lanny’s life will be held Sunday, Oct.26, at 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Shelburne with a reception to follow.

It’s vaccination season

Flu, covid and other vaccines are available now at Kinney Drugs. The Vermont Health Department has opened up Covid 19 vaccines to anyone over the age of 5 without restriction and without a physician’s prescription. Medicare, Medicaid and the state’s two insurers will cover the shots. Click here for story and links to sign up.

Hear your neighbors tell a story

Be sure to listen to one of our My Story series, which features Hinesburg residents telling a tale about a memorable photographs. The next one will be published when our next printed issue is out — Oct. 30. We’ll roll these out weekly in January, but we have a few for you to sample, including a sweet story about loons told by Ruth Ann Rhodes and a pig story by Lynn Gardner.

Monday

Elders Meet up, 1 p.m., Carpenter Carse Library; stories, stories and more stories.

Tuesday

CVSD school board meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 21 at 6 p.m. in the CVU library

DRB meeting, 7 p.m. Town Hall and on Zoom, click link at time of meeting. Three major developments are being discussed. Click to read or download agenda below.

Drb Agenda 10 21 90KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Wednesday

Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Town Hall

Sunday

The Hinesburg Artist Series will perform a mix of choral and band music at 4 p.m. at CVU auditorium. Rufus Patrick, series founder, will direct the Hinesburg Community Band.

Don’t forget to visit https://hinesburgrecord.org during the week for updates and other stories. And if you haven’t subscribed, yet. Please do.