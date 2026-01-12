Before the rain came. Photo by gg.

We at The Record have been hard at work after the holidays and want to remind you to check our website regularly – https://hinesburgrecord.org (or click the headline or link above) – because we post a new story most every day. AND, there are stories not highlighted here. (Note: We know it is a bit confusing when first accessing the site; we’ll have directions soon, but in the meantime, if you are confronted with a request to subscribe, go ahead and enter your email address and skip the rest until you get to our home page. You’ll be all set.)

We also want to continue our appeal for help: We need writers, photographers, artists; we need help covering schools and school sports and some of the regular meetings. But we also want stories about issues and people. Any interest out there? We are just an email away.

And now the news …

Budget debates continue …

The selectboard talked over the capital budget and its operating budget last Wednesday. More discussion is planned for a special meeting this Wednesday at 6 p.m. The selectboard has heard from some of you about concerns over the tax rate and that appears to have made an impression: the board seems to be reaching a consensus on trimming the department heads’ asks despite new housing – and service needs – on the immediate horizon. Read the full story.

And don’t forget the CVSD budget meeting this Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 6 p.m. at CVU.

Hinesburg attorney named to state’s highest court

Attorney Michael Drescher of Hinesburg has been named to the Vermont Supreme Court, joining another Hinesburg resident – Nancy Jear Waples – on the state’s highest court. Read the full story.

Town Common Honors Brian Busier

The Town Common Committee voted to name the planned pavilion at the park behind the police and fire stations after Brian Busier, who, for 50 years, ran Lantman’s Market and supported the town in countless ways. Read the full story.

Logging will affect Town Forest trails

The Town Trails Committee have announced that forest management timbering has begun and will affect the Enchanted Forest trail, just south of the Economou Road trailhead in the Hinesburg Town Forest, and also near Dragon’s Tail, Fire Breather, and the Lost Trail. Read the full story.

CVU Girls Basketball Beats Essex

The Record was on hand for Friday night’s, er, beat down of Essex by the CVU girls basketball team, which was behind for only a few seconds in the first period. We’ve provided you with a slide show and some sounds from the game in a video. See the video here.

In case you missed it …

Without fanfare new wastewater plant starts operations

There were no marching bands or ribbon cuttings for the opening of the largest public works project in Hinesburg’s history last month – the new $19 million wastewater treatment plant. A special report.

Letter: Hinesburg writer Jess Frey decries the disparity between wages and costs

“I’m done being told to ‘work harder’ in a state where the numbers prove the system is failing – especially for kids. I have a healthy three-year-old, and like countless Vermont parents, I am doing everything right. I work. I budget. I plan. And still, stability feels out of reach.” Read her full commentary.

My Story: When contra dancing was everything

A story to listen to: Hinesburg resident Marianna Holzer tells how contra dancing became such an important part of her life. Listen here.

From the archives …

Record News Editor Cathy Ryan has been hard at work archiving past issues of The Record and she needs your help: Do you have a scanner capable of processing an 11 x 14 page? Full story.

Stories in the works …

Community stories

The seventh and eighth graders at Hinesburg Community School worked hard this fall creating Community Stories of Hinesburg citizens. Pairs of students went out and interviewed community members, took their pictures and wrote stories about each. A host of teachers guided the students. They are on display at HCS and in several weeks, we’ll publish these stories. Don’t miss them!

Upcoming

Monday, Jan. 12

Senior meet-up – storytelling, gabbing, connecting; 1 p.m., Carpenter-Carse Library.

Tuesday, Jan 13

CVSD Budget Discussion , 6 p.m., CVU or via Zoom (click link at time of meeting.)

Conservation Committee, 7 p.m., Carpenter-Carse Community Room or Zoom (click link at time of meeting).

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Selectboard Budget Discussion, 6 p.m., Town Hall and Zoom (click link at time of meeting).

Thursday, Jan. 15