It was a busy week.

On Saturday, 50 or so people assembled at the new Children’s Garden beside Carpenter-Carse Library to dedicate it to the memory of the late Shelley Henson of Hinesburg, a respected early childhood educator and longtime supporter of the library. Click here for story, photos and audio of Library Director Jill Andersen’s remarks.

Attorney General Charity Clark spoke to a standing-room-only crowd at the United Church of Hinesburg Parish Hall Tuesday night telling the group that her office’s work suing and joining suits against the Trump Administration was an effort to claw back money owed the state for everything from education to flood relief and to protect Vermonter’s rights and values. Reflecting the partisan world, Clark emphasized the need to respect others and speak out. Click here for audio of Clark’s remarks, story and photographs.

KinneyDrugs announced that it is now offering the Fall Covid-19 vaccines. The pharmacy said the shots are covered by Medicaid, Medicare and private insurers for those people over 65 or those with specific underlying health conditions between the ages of 12-64. Click here for story, links to sign up and a .pdf of the conditions eligible for the shots and coverage.

We want to encourage you to listen to our new My Story series — audio stories by Hinesburg residents about a personal photograph meaningful in their lives. (We changed the name from Oral Histories.) We have a new one: Ruth Ann Rhodes talks about how she discovered the power of the call of the loon. The audio of these stories gives them power and intimacy. Click here for all four stories with audio, text and photographs.

A wonderful pizza and conversation evening at Trillium Hill Farm in Hinesburg. Click here for audio slideshow.

More welcomes to new subscribers to the site and newsletter, which goes out Mondays at 6 a.m. We now have more than 1,100 subscribers. If you haven’t yet subscribed (and tell your friends about it, too!) subscribe now with button below. (We admit subscribing is a little clunky — on the form type your email and on the next screen whatever name you wish to use, save and skip the rest and you’ll be all set. OR, email editor@hinesburgrecord.org and we’ll sign you up.)

The October print edition comes out September 25 with important news about The Record’s future plans. All of the print edition content will be available here on that date. And if you still haven’t yet gotten the September print edition — due to the ongoing issues at the post office — all content is on this site or you can read or download the pdf of the printed edition by clicking here.)

Other stories on the site …

Monday: Senior Meetup, 1 p.m., Carpenter-Carse Library Common Room.

Tuesday: —CVSD Board meeting, 6 p.m., Room 160, CVU

—DRB regular meeting and continued discussion of Windy Ridge development, 7 p.m., Town Hall

Wednesday: Selectboard regular meeting, 6 p.m. Town Hall, Click here for agenda

Thursday: Lewis Creek Association Board Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Carpenter-Carse Library Common Room.

Saturday: CVU Spirit Day with a host of home games. Click here for calendar