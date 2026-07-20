Turf Field Updates:

District Releases Agreement on Turf Field

CVSD signed an agreement with the group Community Field Project to move forward with a privately-financed artificial turf field, grandstands, lighting, scoreboard, access and parking at CVU. Read the “memorandum of understanding” (MOU), and The Record reporting on the issue, here.

CVSD Board Statement: We weighed all sides, the majority believe the gains outweigh risks

Board chair Meghan Metzler issued a statement reflecting on the July 30 school board meeting and the process the board undertook to arrive at its decision to accept the $6 million gift of a turf field at CVU. Read the full statement here.

Commentary: The CVSD Board Disregarded Hinesburg

Hinesburg resident Joe Iadanza takes district to task for failing to pay attention to the voices and concerns of Hinesburg residents and town leaders: Private money should not have more say than town citizens. Read the full letter here.

Opposition Group Issues Statement on MOU

Responsible Growth Hinesburg and the Campaign to Keep Grass Fields at CVU believe CVSD misled the public about $6 million gift of an artificial turf field for CVU. Read their full statement here.

Selectboard Defers Discussion of Turf Field

The selectboard asked the public to refrain from commenting on the issue at its July 15 meeting and will have public conversation about it at its Aug. 5 meeting.

Wetland Restoration in Hinesburg Complete

Lewis Creek Association (LCA) is pleased to announce the completion of a major water quality restoration project behind the United Church of Hinesburg (UCH). Read the full story here.

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Celebration of Life for Dennis Willmott

There will be a Celebration of Life for Dennis Willmott at 3:30 p.m. July 31 at Meach Cove Farm, 291 Bostwick Farm Road, Shelburne. Carpooling is advisable. Willmott, an accomplished and well-known blues guitarist, died June 14 at the age of 80. Click here to read obit, including video.

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Word of the Week – Intestate

Nope, I didn’t leave out the “r.” Learn about this word, and how you can make things easier for your family in the future (don’t be intestate!) here.

In case you missed it …

Vermont Secretary of State Shares Voting Information and Resources Ahead of Primary Election

In advance of the statewide primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 11, Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas is reminding voters about their voting options and resources available from her office. At the Online Voter Portal you can view sample ballots, read candidate statements, and request an absentee ballot. Read the full article here.

Hinesburg Police Department Invites Community to National Night Out on August 4

The Hinesburg Police Department invites residents of all ages to join neighbors and local first responders for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5-7 p.m. More info here.

Upcoming

Monday, July 20

Today is the 57th anniversary of the historic Apollo 11 Moon landing! Read about it here, and see photos here.

Tuesday, July 21

Development Review Board Meeting, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Town Hall, lower-level conference room and via Zoom. Agenda and details here.

Wednesday, July 22

VT State Archives Speaker Series: Those Who Came Before: 250 Years of Vermont History , in person (in Montpelier), livestreamed, and recording available afterwards. 1:30-3:30 p.m. This day’s topic is “We Are Finishing the Work of the Revolution”: Redefining the American Revolution's Legacy in the Civil War, Tyler Alexander. More info here.

Note: the Planning Commission Meeting originally scheduled for July 22 has been cancelled.

Thursday, July 23

Summer Pickup Ultimate Frisbee , Thursday nights at the Bissonette Recreation Area, 6 p.m. through August 20. Free, but you must register. Register and more info here.

Lake Iroquois Association Annual Meeting, with a talk about loons. 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Isham Family Farm. More info here.

Friday, July 24