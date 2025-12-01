Late afternoon snow squall in Hinesburg. (Photo by Charlie Brunetto)

Welcome to December

It’s hard to believe that the year is nearly done, a year filled with so, so much. For The Record, too. This week we are assembling the final edition of The Record as a monthly tabloid. A little bigger than normal, it will have stories of the present, past and future. The future, of course, is here – this Weekly Record newsletter sent to your email box every Monday morning and our website, hinesburgrecord.org, where this newsletter resides and where we update with new stories most every day. Check it out.

We have a surprise for the non-computer, non-internet, non-email readers of the print edition: A step back in time. Beginning the first Monday in February, we’ll publish a monthly four-page summary of news and events. We’ll leave copies at Lantman’s, Papa Nick’s, Stewart’s (the Mobil station), Ballard’s (er Jolley) and Carpenter-Carse Library.

And now the news …

A couple of important meetings this week:

On Tuesday at 7 p.m., the Development Review Board will meet to formally approve and announce full approvals of an expected six developments, two of which are quite large: Hinesburg Center 2 and Windy Ridge. While the DRB has “approved” the developments, it requires that “conditions of approval” are drawn up before final approval. The meeting will be held at Town Hall and via live Media Factory and Zoom (Click to get link before the meeting.

On Wednesday at 6 p.m. the selectboard will have the first of several deliberations on the FY2027 budget and will concentrate on the proposals for police, fire, Carpenter-Carse Library, Town Clerk, and Hinesburg Community Resource Center. The public safety departments are asking for a significant increase to attain what their respective chiefs say are necessary staffing levels. (See story.) The selectboard will also consider approval of a settlement agreement in Town of Hinesburg v. Allen and Andrea Lavalette, a long-standing dispute over a firewood business on Beaver Pond Road on Texas Hill. The meeting will be at Town Hall, on Zoom (click at time of meeting) and on live on Media Factory.

Runners take off Nov. 22 to run the annual Turkey Trot. (Photo by Sara Bokelberg)

Turkey Trot a Success

Nearly 50 runners showed up on a blustery Saturday, Nov. 22, to run in the fourth annual CVU Turkey Trot. Our intern, Sarah Bokelberg, was there. Upbeat music played as runners of all ages chatted, dropped off food donations and stretched in preparation for the 5k race. Runners were clad in hats, sneakers and even a turkey onesie. CVU students raised $450 for the CVU scholarship fund and lots of food for the Hinesburg Food Shelf. (Full story.)

Twenty-thousand bucks for Fourth of July? NO, says poll.

Last month, the selectboard heard that the cost of Fourth of July fireworks would increase 60 percent to $20,000. While Town Manager Todd Odit and Recreation Coordinator Jen McCuin are going to try to come up with some alternatives, at least one selectboard member suggested that this may be it for town-sponsored fireworks. According to our own unscientific poll, so far our readers (94 percent: 36 of 39) are dead set against paying that kind of money for the annual display. Fill out the poll here, halfway down the story/

CVU teacher to talk about his new book

Tyler Alexander, a history and government teacher at CVU, will talk about his new book at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Carpenter-Carse Library. Framed with remarkably detailed letters from a Glover, Vermont, soldier in the Civil War, Alexander combines his own research to give the book context. “If I Can Get Home This Fall,” was published this fall by University of Nebraska Press. Full story.

The Dazzling Lights at Shelburne Farms

It is something to see the Ticonderoga all lit up. It almost looks like it is ready to leave port. Shelburne Museum’s fifth annual light show has begun and all proceeds support the unique museum. The grounds will be filled with all sorts of lights displays as well as musicians and dancers. Special rates for carloads. Full Story.

Folklife center looking for applications for unique program

The deadline is approaching to apply for acceptance into the 2026 Vermont Community Fellows Program, an initiative to build community-based, action-oriented field research. The application process ends Dec. 14. In its second year, the Community Fellows Program provides funding, practical skills, and ongoing mentorship to Vermont residents to focus on a community need within a collaborative structure. Is there anyone in Hinesburg who wants to apply? Stipend and support to tackle a major issue in Hinesburg of your choosing. Full Story.

One lucky driver

Early Sunday morning the Hinesburg Fire Department was dispatched to Lincoln Hill Road for a reported single-vehicle rollover with one occupant trapped inside. HFD Captain Waite arrived at the scene, discovered the driver was unable to exit but was not injured. When Hinesburg Engine 1 arrived the firemen, using specialized rescue struts, stabilized the vehicle so they could get the driver out. The driver, who was not identified, sustained only minor injuries and did not require transport to the hospital.

In brief

The CVU girls cross country team is headed to Portland, Oregon, to race in the Nationals this Saturday, having won the Vermont championship and come in second in the Northeast Regionals. Full Story.

Interested in helping choose a police chief? The deadline is today (Dec. 1) to get a letter to Town Manager Todd Odit explaining why you’d like to serve on the committee interviewing finalists for police chief.. Full Story.

Upcoming

Tuesday

Wednesday

Selectboard meeting at Town Hall, Zoom and Media Factory, 6 p.m. (see above)

Thursday

Song Farmers at Carpenter-Carse Library, 6 p.m. – bring your instrument and join in or just come to listen.

